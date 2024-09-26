Belgium calls for EU ban on Russian LNG as imports rise, FT reports

Recent News

  

Belgium has urged the European Union to ban Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), warning that companies cannot break long-term contracts unless the bloc as a whole imposes sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing Belgium’s energy minister.

EU must “go further” to stop Russian LNG reaching the bloc as concerns rise about an increase in imports, Belgium’s energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten told the newspaper.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

