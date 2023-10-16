Below-average 84 Bcf build to US gas storage erodes surplus again

In a bullish gas storage update, the US Energy Information Administration Oct. 12 reported an 84 Bcf injection to Lower-48 inventories in the prior week, marking the 13th below-average build in 14 weeks.

Forwards traders, however, shrugged off the shrinking storage surplus. In the half-hour following the storage report’s release, NYMEX Henry Hub prompt-month gas futures fell about 6-7 cents to trade at about $3.36/MMBtu, according to intraday exchange data from CME Group.

The 84 Bcf injection was about 8% below the consensus estimate from S&P Global Commodity Insights’ weekly gas storage survey, which predicted a 91 Bcf injection for the week. The latest inventory build was nearly 10% below the five-year average injection of 93 Bcf and was 41 Bcf below the year-ago build of 125 Bcf, EIA data showed.

US gas inventory stood at 3.529 Tcf as of Oct. 6, which was 163 Bcf, or about 5%, above the five-year average of 3.366 Tcf. Inventories were 316 Bcf, or nearly 10%, above the year-ago level of 3.213 Tcf.

Fundamentals

The storage build fell below average despite a loosening of gas market fundamentals in the week to Oct. 6. Total US gas demand fell by about 1.6 Bcf/d, with drops in the three major sectors. US power burn fell roughly 1.3 Bcf/d in the first week of October as milder weather in regions with high shares of gas-fired power demand, especially Texas, blunted demand.

Temperatures in Texas fell by more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit on average in the first week of October compared with the prior week, according to S&P Global data that tracks regional temperatures on a population-weighted basis. Power burn within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas fell by more than 1.1 Bcf/d on average over the same period.

Residential-commercial and industrial demand also fell on the week by about 500 MMcf/d and 150 MMcf/d, respectively, while net exports shrank by roughly 370 MMcf/d, leaving additional supply in the US market. In all, the market lengthened by about 1.6 Bcf/d, S&P Global data showed.

Considerable growth in gas demand across consecutive years could help to explain repeated undersized injections in recent months. Total US demand in the week ended Oct. 6 was more than 5% above the same period of 2021.

Looking back further, total average demand from Sept. 1 to Oct. 10 of the current year averaged just shy of 90 Bcf/d, roughly 12% above the five-year average of 80.4 Bcf/d.

Outlook

For the current week, S&P Global’s gas supply-demand and storage models are already calling for an above-average report from the EIA. The upcoming injections to inventory are projected at an 88-92 Bcf range for the week ending Oct. 13, compared with a five-year-average build of 85 Bcf and a year-ago injection of 113 Bcf.

EIA expects US natural gas inventories to conclude at the end of October at 6% above the five-year average.

Source: Platts