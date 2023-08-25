Belships: As-expected solid performance in not the easiest environment

Belships issued 2Q23 report this Monday with the main figures spot on our expectations. Almost all the shipping days for 3Q23 are fixed on contracts, as well as more than a half shipping days for the next 12 months. The company also announced of two more Ultramaxes ordered, increasing the total fleet to 36 vessels including newbuildings. Dividends of NOK 0.60 were proposed for the quarter. We adjusted our model accordingly, while the TP of NOK 26/sh had a positive boost from FX rates. Buy stays.

No surprises are fine in this environment

Although lower than during the last several quarters, the reported figures were solid and in line with our and (broadly) with consensus’ expectations. While Lighthouse Navigation is very volatile and difficult to predict, all eyes were on the shipping segment, which delivered almost USD 50m operating income and USD 34m EBITDA. This is very solid considering the environment of drastically falling drybulk shipping rates. Profitable contracts surely helped, while the company now stated that 91% of shipping days in 3Q23 are fixed at USD 18,100/d and 58% of shipping days in the next 4 quarters are fixed at the same USD 18,100/d (compared to a twice lower spot market).

Divestment of Belships Management and dividends

2Q23 also marked a divestment of the Belships Management, the technical and crew management company based in Singapore. This was previously announced and now we just saw the factual gain of USD 8.5m in P&L. Furthermore, the company proposed NOK 0.60/sh quarterly dividends, around 60% adjusted net profit and in line with our expectations. The cumulative dividend over the last 2 years totaled to NOK 7.65/sh, which the company is very proud about.

Two new vessels announced

Belships has ordered two new vessels to join the fleet in 2H26 and 1H27 and currently has 6 newbuildings under construction, raising the total number of the ships in the fleet to 36.

Outlook – contracts will help to survive through the day

The contract coverage should let the company stay profitable, knowing that the cash break-even is USD 10,900/d, while the spot rates are currently below. However, currently the FFAs for Supramaxes indicate a market average of about USD 12,000/d for the remaining part of the year (Ultramaxes +15%), while the long-term forecasts are positive due to historically low orderbook and ageing fleet. With rather conservative prognosis, we keep Buy recommendation for the stock at a new NOK 26/sh Target Price.

Source: Belships