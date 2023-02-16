Belships: Contracts should help to hold the head above the water in this part of the cycle

We said that the cycle is turning in the drybulk shipping market after 3Q22 report. Now, ahead of 4Q22 results from the company, we state that this was the right assumption and the spot rates have dropped significantly. Although the quarterly figures should not disappoint due to previously signed very profitable contracts, the future looks a bit gloomy and for now we keep Hold recommendation for the stock.

Very strong ship results should not surprise

Belships is reporting next Wednesday. From what we gathered, the company had only one tenth of the vessels operating in the spot market, thus the results at least from the main drybulk segment should not disappoint as the contracts were signed at rather high rates. Lighthouse Navigation is again a volatile and uncertain segment, but we anticipate the operating income to gradually decline.

Unfavourable situation in the drybulk sector in 2023

We have encountered a significant drop in the drybulk rates following the weakness in Chinese real estate sector and very low iron ore shipments so far this year. Adding to this, China is expecting to improve own production of corn and soybeans, meaning the imports should decline. We also saw disruptions to cargo supply an example being a bauxite export ban in Indonesia, plus the war in Ukraine is still underway and there are no indications of it ending soon. However, the sentiment in the market is that the segment should rebound somewhat already in 2023, while the longer term prognosis has historically low Supramax and Ultramax vessels orderbook levels at its favour.

Hold reiterated

We have emphasized many times the great job from the company signing these contracts which now bear fruit in an unfavorable environment. Still, 2023 should be somewhat weaker YoY, but with the belief that the cycle upturn would not keep us waiting for very long, we reiterate Hold recommendation for the stock.

Source: Norne Research