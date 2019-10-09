Belships divests Supramax bulk carrier

Belships ASA (BEL.OL) has entered into an agreement with Marti Shipping & Ship Management of Turkey for a bareboat charter and subsequent sale of BELEAST. The 50,000 dwt bulk carrier was built in 2006, and is the oldest ship in Belships’ fleet of 22 Supramax and Ultramax vessels, including newbuildings.

BELEAST will enter the bareboat charter during the fourth quarter of 2019 and Belships will realise a gain of approximately USD 4.0 million. The Charterer has an obligation to purchase the vessel within 24 months and the net cash flow during the period will be approximately USD 3.5 million after repayment of outstanding loans.

“Belships sold BELOBO to Marti Shipping back in 1985 so we are pleased to do business with their company again. Belships has a modern fleet with an average age of six years. We will continue to take an opportunistic approach to renew and expand our fleet, with the aim of maximising returns for our shareholders,” said Belships CEO Lars Christian Skarsgård.

Source: Belships