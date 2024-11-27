Belships’ Largest Shareholder Evaluating Strategic Alternatives

Kontrari/Kontrazi (“Kontrari”), the largest shareholder of Belships, is in a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives relating to its ownership stake in Belships. Fearnley Securities, Kontrari’s financial advisor, today received indications that rumours exist about the process. No decisions have been made at this time. There can be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction or other strategic change or outcome. Neither Kontrari nor Belships intends to make any further announcement until determined that such disclosure is necessary.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Sunniva Kopperstad, Group Accounting Manager, on 26 November 2024 at 17:55 CET.

Source: Belships