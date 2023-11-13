Belships: Main Metrics In Line With Expectations, Next Two Quarters Covered

Belships issued 3Q23 report yesterday with operational results in line with our and consensus’ expectations and dividend of NOK 0.45/sh. With little changes in the contract portfolio, the company has a couple more quarters covered at elevated rates, while the long-term outlook remains positive, thus, adding two more new vessels to the fleet is a welcome improvement. We have made limited changes to our estimates, mainly on Lighthouse Navigation front, and reiterate Buy at an unchanged NOK 26/sh Target Price.

Operating metrics in line with expectations

When looking at the Lighthouse Navigation segment, we should always consider EBITDA rather than revenues. It came lower than predicted, but was offset by a somewhat higher Shipping EBITDA, thus, the total figure for the company came in at USD 33m (USD 34m predicted by us and USD 35m by consensus). EBIT of USD 22.3m and USD 15.3m net profit were also very much in line with the street and us. Dividends of NOK 0.45/sh were proposed (NOK 0.44/sh expected).

4Q is 87% covered by contracts

Belships still has a couple of quarters ahead that are well covered by the solid contracts. 87% of 4Q23 days are covered by USD 17,800/d contracts (increase in coverage from 74% a quarter ago) and 50% of 1Q24 days are covered by the same USD 17,800/d rate. However, 2Q24 and 3Q24 has a contract coverage of only 17% and 13%.

Two more new vessels added

Belships has ordered two new vessels to join the fleet in 2H26 and 2Q-3Q27 and currently has 8 newbuildings under construction, raising the total number of the ships in the fleet to 38 and showing that the company is focusing on the longer term rather than current uncertainty.

Long-term outlook still positive

The order book for Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers is about 7-8% of the sailing fleet. In 2025-26 we are heading towards the lowest rate of supply growth in decades. The demand side seems stable and resilient despite the turmoil in financial markets and concerns over inflation and interest rates. All this leads to us still believing that the stock is underpriced, therefore, we keep Buy recommendation under an unchanged NOK 26/sh Target Price.

