Belships: Quarter led by Lighthouse Navigation; outlook improved

While the main operating segment of Dry Cargo Ships provided results in line with our expectations, overall figures were boosted by a very volatile Lighthouse Navigation segment, which showed the highest EBITDA since acquisition. The shipping market has turned very bullish over the last two months and the outlook improved for both the 2021 and, seeing historically low supply level, the longer term. Thus, we are likely to keep our positive stance towards the stock.

Figures boosted by Lighthouse Navigation

Usually, we had very low EBITDA margins from Lighthouse Navigation and the revenues side was not to look at, but this time the margin was rather solid and EBITDA of USD 4.8m was the reason the overall results beat our expectations. Still, this segment is very volatile and the focus should remain on the Ship segment, which came in slightly lower than we predicted (5% lower both the revenues and the EBITDA), but at a solid level.

Stars are aligning for the drybulk market

How the things have changed during the quarter – we were expecting a seasonally weaker months of January and February, but the Supramax curve, led by a cold winter season and energy demand, jumped to the level not seen in over a decade. Belships also mentions that the strength in drybulk market has barely started to take effect on vessel values and, although expecting a somewhat declining curve for the rest of the year, agrees, that the stars are aligning for the drybulk market in 2021-22. As for the longer period, the orderbook for the Supra/Ultramaxes remains historically low – below 5%, the lowest rate of supply growth in 30 years. If we believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us, the demand growth should lead to a very strong dry cargo market.

Repeating that we should not focus on Lighthouse Navigation success this quarter, we see a very positive outlook for the vessel segment and our Buy recommendation for the stock will most likely be repeated, as Belships is very well positioned to benefit from the recovery in the market.

Source: Norne Research