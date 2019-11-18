Belships – Reported figures in line with our expectations, very low Supramax/Ultramax supply growth projected

Belships posted 3Q19 results this morning with figures in line with our expectations. The company has recently increased its fleet and has started bearing fruits from this decision during 3Q19, but a more significant impact is to follow. The market fundamentals remain strong with Supramax/Ultramax orderbook to existing fleet ratio at the lowest level in this century. We see Belships well positioned in the market, keeping in mind the projected fleet increase to 30 vessels, and are likely to reiterate our Buy recommendation towards the stock after only minor changes to estimates following the in-line report.

Results just as expected

Belships posted 3Q19 report with operating income growing QoQ (USD 31.7m vs. USD 29.6m in 2Q19 and USD 30.7m our expectations), but the most important improvement in our view is the Dry Cargo Vessel segment, as Navigation and Technical management segments are more volatile in terms of revenues and deliver relatively small part of EBITDA for the company. EBITDA for the Dry Cargo Ships declined QoQ, but it should be noted that in order to provide more relevant information for the investors Belships has changed its P&L calculations a bit and as a result EBITDA decreased by USD 1.3m in the quarter, whereas USD 0.8m relates to 1H19.

Supply growth at the lowest level this century

The Supramax/Ultramax orderbook to existing fleet ratio was communicated to stand at just 7 per cent, which is the lowest level since 1999 and this ratio may even continue to drop with IMO-2020 contributing to reducing the supply side. On the other hand, as the global economic growth projections are also being revised downwards there is some uncertainty on the demand side, but dry bulk growth is said to remain at decent levels due to interest rate cuts in China and growth in South East Asian countries.

We will make only minor adjustments to our model following the in-line report and our positive stance towards the stock is likely to be reiterated seeing Belships being well positioned in the niche Supramax/Ultramax segment of the dry bulk market.

Source: Norne Research