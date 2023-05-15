Belships: Solid performance led by owned ships

Belships reported 1Q23 figures on Tuesday and we find ourselves back in the times where owned and operated ship segment pushes the Lighthouse Navigation to the sidelines of importance. Strong contract position leads the company to solid in-line results and a tad higher dividends. Ongoing contracts shall help in a low-rate environment, while the vessel orderbook remains historically at its weakest, signalling for a better tomorrow. Overall, with little changes to our estimates, Buy is reiterated at an intact NOK 25/sh Target Price.

Solid results in line with expectations

Belships reported solid figures with EBITDA of USD 43.7m (USD 42.5m projected by us, USD 45.4m by consensus) and EBIT of USD 32.4m (USD 31.2m projected by us, USD 34.4m by consensus). FX gain of more than USD 2.2m increased the bottom line to USD 27.8m, 20% above our expectations and that led to NOK 0.70/sh dividends (NOK 0.63/sh expected). During the quarter, the Supramax index averaged USD 10,170/d, significantly down from USD 14,800/d in 4Q22, but the company had a strong contract coverage that softened the blow to a minimum.

Sentiment has improved recently

The Baltic Exchange Supramax spot index has recovered recently and is now at around USD 12,500/d level. Period time charter rates are higher than current spot market levels displaying expectations for a rising market. Belships states that the Forward Freight Agreements currently indicate a market average of about USD 14,500 for the remaining part of the year. The company is well covered. 98% of ship days in 2Q23 are covered at about USD 19,000/d, 72% of ship days in the next four quarters are fixed at about USD 18,600/d.

Historically low orderbook

Looking further, the supply is still at historically low levels, while the global fleet is ageing. The orderbook for Supramaxes and Ultramaxes was communicated to be about 7% – this is the lowest rate of supply growth in 30 years. With the slow pace of exchange, the average age of Supra/Ultramaxes has increased from 8.0 years in 2016 to 11.4 years. Even the oldest vessel in Belships fleet is just 8 years old and this is very worth noting.

We reiterate Buy recommendation for the stock at an unchanged NOK 25/sh Target Price. In our opinion, the report was on the stronger side and the company is as prepared to the headwinds as possible.

Source: Norne Research