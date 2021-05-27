Belships: Strong Margins, Solid Outlook And Introduction Of Dividends

Belships presented solid results this morning, somewhat beating our expectations due to strong margins in the main Vessel segment. As we previously stated, it was a great timing to strengthen the fleet and the company starts bearing fruits of their bold decisions, as the market outlook remains very optimistic. In addition, quarterly dividends are expected to be introduced starting in 2Q21. We plan to raise our estimates after stronger than predicted reported margins, while our positive stance towards the stock is likely to be reiterated.

Strong shipping segment is the most comforting part of the report

While the Lighthouse Navigation’s operating income came in significantly above our estimates, the low-margin segment is not the one providing most joy to the results – the main – Shipping – segment is the one to look at and it contributed with very solid figures this quarter. Operating income came in broadly in line with our estimates, but EBITDA of USD 11.9m beat our USD 8.9m forecast. USD 16.5m bottom line holds a net loss from realised positions of FFAs of USD 6.7m and USD 19.8m from deferred tax assets.

Quarterly dividends starting in 2Q21

Belships aims to distribute quarterly cash dividends targeting about 50% of net result adjusted for non-recurring items. Commencement and first payout expected to occur after 2Q21.

Outlook remains strong

In 1Q21, a strong improvement in the spot rates was observed with the Baltic Supramax index averaging USD 16,140 net per day, up from USD 10,211 net per day in the preceding quarter and the highest 1Q average in the index history. 2Q21 continued even stronger averaging over USD 20k – the highest since 2010. FFAs currently indicate a market for Supramax and Ultramax of about USD 20k and USD 22.4k per day for the remaining part of the year with the Baltic index expected to surpass USD 26k/d in June, supported by the historically low orderbook for the segment.

Our estimates will be somewhat raised following very solid margins in 1Q and we are likely to reiterate our positive stance for the stock seeing strong outlook and Belships very well positioned in the market.

Full Report

Source: Norne Research