Belships: We may have reached the top of the mountain, but we are still above the clouds

Belships is reporting its 3Q21 results next Friday. Although this week’s figures signalled that we may have already passed the top of the Supramax rate mountain but even the drop to USD 30k+ daily levels gives us no reasons to worry in the short term. We already anticipated the rates not to keep up at similar elevated levels in the long term, but at least the next quarters should be very profitable for the company. Fixing the contracts at favourable rates strengthen our view and we keep Buy recommendation for the stock under a tad higher NOK 18/sh Target Price.

The grand performance from Lighthouse Navigation should not repeat

It is hard to expect the results from Lighthouse Navigation segment to keep up with its outstanding 2Q performance, furthermore, the company has guided for 2H21 to reach around half of the result of what was achieved in 1H21. Still, the main segment to focus on, the Dry cargo shipping, is estimated to perform significantly better QoQ following the sky-high Supramax and Ultramax rates during the quarter. We finally encountered a decline in these rates this week, Supramax index dropping from USD 40k to USD 33k per day, but it was hard to believe the rates would go forever up. We find very encouraging that Belships managed to fix some of the contracts going forward marking more than 40% of the total fleet to be under fixed pricing.

30 vessel target reached

The company has communicated that they have successfully delivered all four vessels that were supposed to be delivered within August and September with two of those fixing USD 35-36k/d contracts for 5-7months. With two announcements about three new additions to the fleet, Belships has reached its previous long-term target of 30 vessels (with some still to be delivered) rather quickly.

We believe the stock still has potential

In addition to still elevated rate levels, the historically low upcoming vessel supply strengthens our view towards Belships stock and we believe the upside is still substantial. Therefore, we reiterate Buy recommendation under a tad higher NOK 18/sh (NOK 17/sh previously) Target Price.

Source: Norne Research