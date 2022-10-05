Belt and Road Initiative beneficial to global economy, development

The initiatives proposed by China in recent years, especially the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), are very important and beneficial to the global economy and development, said an Egyptian expert in Asian affairs.

The BRI is of great significance to the global economy, Tarek el-Sonoty, deputy editor-in-chief of Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper, said in a recent interview with Xinhua, adding that via joint infrastructure projects and win-win partnerships, China seeks to achieve common development and boost bilateral and multilateral relations with partners.

Noting that China shares common interests with developing countries and seeks to promote South-South cooperation, the Egyptian expert said that Chinese initiatives like the BRI always take into account the circumstances of developing countries.

Sonoty pointed out that BRI and other Chinese initiatives benefit people in China and other developing countries.

“A lot of infrastructure projects have been carried out in many countries under the framework of the BRI, including Egypt,” the Egyptian expert told Xinhua, adding that Chinese corporations are carrying out mega projects in Egypt such as the construction of the New Administrative Capital east of Cairo and the New Alamein City in northwestern Egypt.

Sonoty said the Chinese initiatives will effectively promote global development, especially amid ongoing global challenges.

“There is a close interrelation between the Chinese economy and the global economy,” he said, noting that China plays an important role politically and economically worldwide as the world’s second-largest economy.

Having visited China many times, Sonoty attributed the rapid development he witnessed in China to the leading role of the Communist Party of China(CPC), which has set out to fulfill the aspirations of the Chinese people.

“I visited Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in 2008 and when I went back about 10 years later, I found a surprising change and tremendous development there,” the expert recalled.

Source: Xinhua