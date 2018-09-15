Ben Bernanke Says Credit Freeze More to Blame Than Housing Bust in Latest Recession

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a new paper that the credit-market panic that culminated 10 years ago when Lehman Brothers failed better explains the severity of the 2007-09 recession than the housing bust does.

The lesson for the Fed and other economic forecasters, Mr. Bernanke said, is that credit-related factors need more attention in their models and methods.

Mr. Bernanke presented his findings Thursday at the Brookings Institution, where he is a distinguished fellow. He seeks to answer a basic question: What slowed the economy the most during the recession?

Was it the deterioration of the balance sheets of U.S. households, which for years had spent beyond their means by relying on housing wealth that evaporated in 2007, a narrative advanced by economists including Atif Mian and Amir Sufi?

Or was it a series of runs on credit markets — a modern variant of the bank runs in the 1930s that fueled the Great Depression — that sharply accelerated after the Lehman failure?

Mr. Bernanke’s paper doesn’t argue that these explanations are in conflict. The economic downturn could have been worsened by consumers’ frugality in the face of deep home-price declines as well as sharp contractions in the supply of credit to households and corporations.

Still, the two narratives suggest differences in what policy makers should make their most urgent focus in responding to a crisis.

The household-balance-sheet explanation argues for greater focus on cutting homeowner debt through mortgage modification so that borrowers face fewer spending constraints. The credit-contraction explanation, on the other hand, suggests unfreezing credit markets is most important.

Mr. Bernanke ran an economic experiment. He estimated how much of a drag either explanation should have on the economy, and then looked at which scenario better predicted what actually happened.

He found the factors most strongly associated with the credit-panic explanation were “by far” the best predictors of the economic deterioration that followed the most acute stage of the crisis, when Lehman Brothers failed in September 2008.

Take industrial production, which contracted sharply in 2008. A model that explains economic performance based on weakening household balance sheets or a decline in bank lending wouldn’t have shown any meaningful decline in industrial production, but a simulation based on frozen credit markets explains much of the drop.

All types of credit markets, from short-term money markets to credit-card and small-business lending, saw rising spreads during the crisis, suggesting a sharp drop in the supply of credit.

The loss of investor confidence brought on by frozen credit markets “led to indiscriminate runs…and fire sales that sharply reduced the prices and increased the yields on most forms of private credit, not just residential mortgages,” Mr. Bernanke said.

The results don’t argue for ignoring the household-balance-sheet problem, he said. Even without the credit panic, the mortgage bust would have hurt the economy by constraining consumer spending.

It’s plausible that weakening household balance sheets were a “leading reason” for a consumption slowdown before the crisis, and that “household deleveraging and balance sheet repair was a significant headwind to the recovery,” Mr. Bernanke writes.

Still, the results suggest that the more important contributor to the economy’s sharp contraction in 2008 came from the runs on credit markets. That explanation justifies many of the actions the Fed took to stabilize those markets in late 2008 and in 2009.

At a Brookings conference on Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who helped helm the Treasury Department’s response to the 2008 crisis, offered an analogy to suggest he agreed with Mr. Bernanke’s assessment. Mr. Kashkari likened the credit markets to the heart of the economy and the financial crisis to suffering a heart attack.

“A heart attack kills the patient because it deprives blood to the critical organs,” Mr. Kashkari said. If you go to the emergency room to get treated, he added, “the surgeon’s not going to operate on all of your organs. The surgeon is going to go right for the heart…to get blood flowing to the organs.”

