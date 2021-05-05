Benefiting Users In A Secure And Expeditious Way, AMP Has Issued More Than 123 Thousand Electronic Certificates In The Last Quarter

With the issuance of certificates and documentation of seafarers, in electronic format, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) takes firm steps towards a new stage in the modernization and digitization of its processes, offering its customers a service of quality, efficient and expeditious, which maintains all required security measures to guarantee its validity, in addition, to speeding up the the administrative processes and the immediate delivery of this technical documentation to the seafarers who are on board Panamanian flag vessels, that require it.

Since the implementation of Resolution ADM-165-2020 of November 11, 2020, at the end of December 2020 to date, the AMP through the Certification Department of the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM) has issued some 123 thousand 676 electronic certificates, among which are included: Transitional Certificates (CT’s), certificate of course endorsements, proficiency certificates and endorsements of proficiency certificates, which is estimated to generate annual savings to the State of approximately USD $ 105,400.00. Similarly, some certificates and documentation continue to be issued in the printed version on security paper.

This new method of issuing certificates online has had a good acceptance, since in addition to facilitating the process and reducing the response time to the client, it fully complies with the verification, notification and implementation processes established within the Circ. FAL.5 / Circ.39.Rev.2, ensuring that the documents issued by the AMP have a unique tracking number as well as a quick verification code (QR Code) that will allow both seafarers and inspectors, streamline the processes of obtaining and validating the document.

In addition to the advantages at an economic, operational and sustainability level, the adoption of this new technology is part of a strategy focused on a paper-less culture in order to benefit the environment by reducing the impact of the use of paper.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority