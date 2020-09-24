Benghazi port to start receiving Hyundai Glovis ships from October

Benghazi Port Authority announced Sunday that it will start to receive Hyundai Glovis ships from October. Hyundai Glovis is a major shipping line owned by Hyundai, owner of one of the largest shipyards in the world.

The first ship, expected next month, will be the Grand Eagle.

The Authority said that this was part of its efforts to attract major shipping lines to its port and make it a major port of international trade.

Source: Libya Herald