Berg Propulsion builds its business for Türkiye and beyond

Berg Propulsion has opened new offices in Istanbul to reinforce its presence in Türkiye and the surrounding region and provide closer support to local customers. The operation is taking responsibility for a range of activities, including new sales, contract management, product support and service. It is led by Mustafa Müslüm, who has been appointed General Manager, Berg Propulsion Eurasia.

Mustafa Müslüm is very familiar with the Berg Propulsion organisation, having led regional activities on behalf of Berg Propulsion between 2005 and 2013 Istanbul and Dubai. He went on to serve REINTJES Eurasia and then Schottel Turkey, building on his network of contacts with local designers, owners and yards. He holds a degree in Naval Architecture from Istanbul Technical University.

“Türkiye is a leading shipbuilding nation and its prowess in tug construction aligns closely with the investments Berg Propulsion is making in product development, production capacity and service support,” says Jonas Nyberg, Managing Director – Western Hemisphere, Berg Propulsion. “This is a very important market and we are delighted to serve clients through our Istanbul office and deploy the specialised knowledge of products, experience and contacts which Mustafa Müslüm brings back to Berg Propulsion.”

The move also aligns with wider expansion by Berg Propulsion, which has already seen Michael Petersen appointed as General Manager, Asia Pacific and Jorgen Karlsson as General Manager, Europe & Americas.

“I am proud to be appointed General Manager for Berg Propulsion Eurasia and to contribute to Berg Propulsion’s new market organisation. I look forward to getting to work and delivering growth in a crucial market for the company,” says Mustafa Müslüm. “This is a significant development for marine propulsion options in Türkiye and a further step in Berg Propulsion’s ambitions to offer close support worldwide.”

Source: Berg Propulsion