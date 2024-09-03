BERG Propulsion contributes to substantial efficiency gains for CMA CGM – Rambow container ship

A collaboration between BERG Propulsion, shipping and logistics group CMA CGM and ship owner Reederei Rambow has proved pivotal in significant efficiency gains for an 868 TEU container vessel, with the 2007-built ship rejuvenated as one of the top performers in its class.

In an innovative retrofit project requested by charterer CMA CGM, BERG worked with Rambow on a comprehensive package of efficiency optimization measures onboard Henneke Rambow to match current and anticipated requirements. Recommendations followed a performance review by BERG, analysis of the vessel’s installed propeller and data-based scrutiny of its propulsion system.

With Henneke Rambow consistently operating at speeds lower than its original service speed, the DNV class-approved upgrade focused on optimizing the propulsion solution for fuel economy. The owner’s retrofit project also included optimization of the ship’s bulbous bow for a revised operational matrix.

“The Henneke Rambow project is an effective example of collaboration between owners, charterers and systems integrators, working together to optimize ship performance,” commented Mathieu Gubert, VP Chartering CMA CGM.

According to David Sakandelidze, Account Manager, Energy & Efficiency, BERG Propulsion: “Existing propeller blades were replaced with profiles that are hydrodynamically optimized for the vessel’s full operational profile. The ship’s control systems have also been upgraded to include BERG’s advanced MPC800 propulsion unit with Dynamic Drive. Including a retrofit to the vessel’s four-stroke engine, the integrated solution enables optimal propeller operations at all shaft speeds.”

In addition, BERG installed its custom-made Network Frequency Stabiliser (NFS), which allows the shaft generator to operate at variable speeds while continuously providing a stable frequency and voltage to the main switchboard.

Upon completion, owner Reederei Rambow reported significant gains in Henneke Rambow’s operational efficiency.

Sven Rambow, Rambow Bereederungs GmbH & Co. KG, said: “Following this upgrade, Henneke Rambow is demonstrating a remarkable performance improvement which ensures that this vessel will be one of the most efficient of this type for the decade ahead.”

“The vital role smaller container ships play in global logistics can sometimes be overlooked, but in this case the enhanced performance is extraordinary, with our data indicating that the overall post-project efficiency gains are substantial,” said Magnus Thoren, Account Manager, Energy & Efficiency, BERG Propulsion. “By taking care of the total propulsion solution, Berg has worked as the service and technology partner with CMA CGM as charterer and Rambow as a well-known owner so that a valuable asset remains highly competitive.”

BERG has undertaken a series of retrofits focusing to optimize older ships to ensure that they remain competitive in the era of carbon intensity monitoring and emissions trading.

Martin Linder, Sales Manager, Energy & Efficiency, BERG Propulsion, added: “While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, BERG is helping ship owners by assessing potential efficiency improvement options during this transitional period in ship decarbonization. We look forward to offering the same comprehensive and flexible service across future vessel renewal projects.”

Source: BERG Propulsion