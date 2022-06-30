Berge Bulk vessel to sail with WindWings in 2023

Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies, and Yara Marine Technologies have reached an agreement to install four BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies (WindWings) on board the 210,000 DWT bulk carrier Berge Olympus.

“This partnership with BAR Tech and Yara Marine is a great step towards our transition to zero-emissions operations. Preserving our planet’s resources is fundamental to Berge Bulk’s sustainability vision and goals,” says James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk.

“At Berge Bulk, we believe in the results that can be achieved by harnessing wind power. Evaluating this groundbreaking technology, the estimated impact on reducing emissions can be at least as significant as transitional fuels. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with BAR Tech and Yara Marine to install the first WindWings on board Berge Olympus and for the optimisation needed when deploying such innovative technologies.”

This contract strengthens Berge Bulk’s commitment to pioneering the shipping industry’s decarbonisation journey. They will be an early adopter of wind-assisted propulsion technology, evaluating a pivotal technology to reduce the emissions of their bulker fleet.

“A successful transition to a lower-carbon future can only be achieved through an inclusive approach. I strongly believe that many valuable solutions deserve greater attention, and wind-assisted propulsion is one of them. This collaboration between Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies, and Yara Marine skyrockets the momentum for wind propulsion,” adds Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies.

“Wind has been the most evident ship propulsion for centuries. We are excited that industry-leading companies like Berge Bulk have the vision and commitment to equip their vessels with wind-assisted propulsion technologies. At Yara Marine, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Berge Bulk and proud to enable the large-scale installations for WindWings, bringing back emissions-free wind power to shipping.”

The large, solid wing sails on board these bulkers will measure up to 50 metres in height and will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30 percent through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimisation. By doing so, Berge Bulk aims to take a major step in assisting the broader industry in achieving its emissions targets for 2050.

“Berge Bulk’s decision to invest in our WindWings technology is a clear endorsement of their commitment to moving to decarbonise their vessel fleet and be one of the leaders of sustainable change in shipping,” says John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies.

“By retrofitting WindWings technology to existing vessels, firms like Berge Bulk can begin to make an immediate impact on decarbonising their fleets while at the same time seeing significant efficiencies in current fuel use. With Berge Bulk joining a pipeline of WindWings installations through 2023, we look forward to working with our partners to make significant inroads into reducing vessel carbon emissions.”

BAR Technologies announced in November 2021 an Approval-in-Principle (AiP) by DNV for BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies. This AiP assures the industry of the practicality and safety of the technology through a comprehensive assessment of the system’s design specifications, safety and usability considerations, and general applicability to sea-going vessels. The AiP also examines the deployment and functionality of WindWings in operation, use in extreme weather conditions, and system redundancy.

WindWings will be installed on board Berge Bulk’s vessel in the second quarter of 2023.

Source: Berge Bulk