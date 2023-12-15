Bernhard Schulte orders its first CO2 tanker

Bernhard Schulte expands its fleet portfolio and announces today the order of its first CO2 tanker. The newbuilding will be constructed at Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore (DSOC) and will feature innovative technologies significantly reducing its carbon footprint. It is planned for delivery in 2026. The newbuilding is committed to a long-term time charter agreement with Northern Lights and will support the development of the world’s first cross-border CO2 transport and storage infrastructure.

The newbuilding ordered now is the first ship of this type for the Bernhard Schulte fleet and the fourth CO2 carrier for Northern Lights. The joint venture, owned by Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor, has already ordered three vessels, two already under construction at DSOC and another ordered in September this year.

“Ordering this vessel is an exciting step in the expansion of Bernhard Schulte’s fleet portfolio in an innovative future tanker segment. We are looking forward to becoming part of Northern Lights industry leading project to provide CO2 transport and storage infrastructure. We are furthermore delighted to have Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore as our selected partner in this endeavour. The Schulte Group has long-standing relationships with Chinese shipyards, which is a strong foundation for this outstanding project,” says Ian Beveridge, CEO of Bernhard Schulte.

All four ships are sister vessels with the same vessel design and have a cargo capacity of 7,500 m3. Custom-built for transportation of liquefied CO2, these ships are the first of their kind and will safely transport CO2 from Northern Lights’ customers across Northwest Europe to the CO2 receiving terminal at Øygarden, Norway before permanent geological storage.

“This deal marks another major milestone for us. CCS is a safe and efficient way to handle emissions and it is critical to meet climate targets. We are excited to see Bernhard Schulte now entering the Liquid CO2 business, as strong partnerships are required to succeed. We have strong belief in the tripart collaboration between Northern Lights JV, DSOC and Bernhard Schulte,” says Børre Jacobsen, Managing Director of Northern Lights.

Northern Lights is developing a ship-based CO2 transport solution and has implemented innovative technologies in the ship design to reduce the CO2 emissions from shipping. The primary fuel for the ships will be LNG. Combined with other proven technologies, such as wind-assisted rotor sail and air lubrication, the ships will have around 34% lower carbon footprint compared to conventional ships running on marine fuel.

“As the most experienced offshore yard in China, we are glad to form such first-ever cooperation relationship with Bernhard Schulte and jointly provide our services to contribute Northern Lights CCS projects. DSOC is confident to deliver the vessel on time with highest quality and HSE standards. It is indeed a great honour to be part of this collaboration by providing our Liquefied CO2 transportation solutions,” says Yingzhi Sun, President of DSOC.

Facts about the ship

Capacity: 7,500 m3 liquid CO2

Two cylindrical cargo tanks

Length: 130 meters

Cargo transport conditions: maximum 19 bar(g) pressure and minimum -35°C temperature

34% lower carbon footprint than ships on conventional fuel

LNG Dual Fuel, wind-assisted rotor sail and air lubrication

