Berth at Argentinian port of San Lorenzo to be inoperable for 1.5 years: authorities

A bulk carrier allision in the port of San Lorenzo in Argentina that caused substantial damage to the Terminal 6 North berth on April 24 is expected to keep the terminal out of service for one and a half years, according to port authorities.

The Hong Kong-flagged Ocean Treasure struck the Terminal T6 North berth while sailing in the port.

Conveyor belts, arms, the gangway and the container cabin were extensively damaged.

“Cargo normally loaded or discharged at this berth is being distributed between other terminals,” a port agency active in San Lorenzo said.

The South berth was undamaged in the incident and continues to operate as normal.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.

“Authorities have not concluded their investigation into the extent of the damage and the official cause of the collision has not been announced,” the port agency said.

The carrier was chartered to load about 27,000 mt of soybean meal and 24,000 mt of maize bound for Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Terminal 6 loaded 22.6% of Argentina’s total soybean meal exports in 2017.

CBOT May soybean meal futures ended Friday’s session at $394.40/st, $22.30 higher than on April 24, the day of the accident.

Bolsa de Comercio de Rosario Friday reported soybean-meal values FOB Argentina port for prompt delivery at $458.10/mt, $26.44/mt higher than on April 23.

Meantime, S&P Global Platts’ US dried distillers grains assessment on Thursday reached its highest level since Platts began assessing it — in October 2015 — at $222/st for front-month delivery. The assessment was unchanged Friday.

DDGS prices found support from worries about delayed shipments from Argentina — the world’s largest soybean-meal exporter, sources said.

The accident at terminal 6 is adding to logistics problems at the port as Argentina is receiving soybeans by vessel from Paraguay due to weather issues with its local soybean crop, sources added.

“Production was affected by droughts when the crop was developing, and now with the rains during the harvest season, they are halting deliveries to the crushing plants,” a market participant said. “This week, delivery of soybeans and the crush stopped.”

Argentina exported 48.5% of world’s total soybean meal in the 2016-2017 marketing year, according to US Department of Agriculture estimates

DDGS competes with soybean meal as a source of protein for animal feed rations.

