Best cargo handling results since beginning of year – 1,713 million tonnes handled by Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” in October

The public stevedoring company Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” achieved 117% of the plan in October. 1,4 million tonnes of iron ore were handled during last month, it is 82% higher than in October 2020. Square bar is exported again, this metal is widely used in different industries.

Export cargoes dominate in the cargo turnover of the company. Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handles iron ore, pig iron, grain cargoes and etc. Moreover, the company discharged 184,5 thous. tonnes of imported coal for Ukrainian power stations in October 2021.

The number of Capesize vessels moored in the previous month is almost twice as many as last year. The result of processing of rail cars has increased by 37% compared to the same period in 2020. In October this year, all directions of production activity of the public stevedoring company are considerably improved.

“Company’s improvements depend on many components. The workers of Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” increase the accuracy of operations, efficiency of use of machinery, equipment, storage space. The updated cargo handling equipment enables to load and unload cargoes quickly and successfully. We are aware of the challenges of the global market and we discover our own new opportunities to turn the company into a powerful stevedoring company”, said acting director of SE STP “Yuzhny” Oleksandr Oliinyk.

Source: Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”