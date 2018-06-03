BEST container terminal in the Port of Barcelona orders more Konecranes ARMGs

Konecranes has won an order for 6 Automated Rail Mounted Gantry (ARMG) cranes from BEST container terminal, a Hutchison operation in the Port of Barcelona.

BEST container terminal already operates 48 Konecranes ARMGs in a large automated container yard. The cranes currently on order are identical to those already working, stacking 40T containers 1-over-5 high and 9 wide.

The new order is a sign of BEST’s satisfaction with Konecranes’ automated container handling technology. The new cranes will be delivered by container block, two cranes per block, with the last crane pair scheduled for delivery in second quarter of 2019.

Source: Konecranes