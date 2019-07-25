Best Oasis Announces New Office in Hellas

Best Oasis Limited (BOL) has expanded it’s operations and have started an office in Athens, Greece at Piraeus Business Park, Office number – 23.

BOL is a leading cash buyer of ships and offshore assets worldwide that are available for recycling with it’s offices in Hong Kong and Hamburg, Germany backed with sales agents in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh within the Asian sub-continent where most of the ship recycling work is carried out.

It is a 100% owned and controlled company of Priya Blue Industries Pvt. Ltd. which is the largest green ship recycling facility certified by ClassNK of Hong Kong Convention in India.

It is also a Guinness world record holder for recycling the largest ship built in human history – ST Mont Ex Jahre Viking.

At our Greek office we will have Mr. Yiannis Kourkoulis as your point of contact, who is an experienced broker in the trade of sale and purchase of ships and offshore assets worldwide.

We look forward for him to bring in new energy with his positive vibe, by contributing his best as a Sale and Purchase team-player from the Greek Office of the Organisation.

Best Oasis Limited holds a successful track record of ships purchased through ‘cash buying’ from renowned Greek, European and other worldwide owners within the shipping industry.

Our core intention is to be closer to the Greek Shipping Market so as to grow the reach of our business & for this we look forward to your valuable support.

Source: Best Oasis Limited