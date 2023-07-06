“Best Practice Guideline for Overseas Transport Visibility for Bulk Liquids” published by ITCO

ITCO has today published a new Guidance Document, focusing on the topic of shipment tracking and automated milestone messaging. The Guideline has been developed and produced with the assistance and support of the European Chemical Transport Association (www.ecta.com).

There is a trend of increasing demands among the customer base of bulk liquids manufacturers, traders and their partners for detailed tracking and tracing of each shipment, often against KPI’s set for each stage of the supply chain – and for this to be delivered via automation platforms rather than with human intervention such as checking on websites or gathering such information by email correspondence.

In addition to this, using data of delayed – or non-compliant – deliveries to specify methods for avoiding such deviations in the future, represents an important opportunity for the tank container industry to practice continual improvement in its supply chain services. But it is no longer sufficient to analyze, measure and investigate why certain shipments were late, after the delivery took place. Both customer and logistics service providers want to think pro-actively and to anticipate late deliveries along a door-to-door movement of goods. As a result, all supply chain actors are demanding more transport visibility through frequent and accurate transport milestone messages and ETA updates – especially when unexpected delays in transit are occurring.

The goal of this guideline is to define a standard definition framework with transport milestone events and ETx updates within a Chemical multimodal door-to-door product movement. Once such milestone events are predefined and agreed amongst each of the supply chain actors, and a standard offering is achieved, the challenging and time-consuming discussions which arise from creating tailor-made milestone information frameworks for each customer – or for each individual trade lane – may be avoided.

The aim is to create an “ITCO Standard” for supply chain milestones occurring from start to finish of an overseas shipment, which can be offered to every customer as the market norm. Such a framework is an important precursor before companies start deploying individual telematics and truck/equipment tracking solutions and it forms the basis towards transport visibility, interoperability and real-time information exchange across all logistics actors in the chemical supply chain.

Source: ITCO