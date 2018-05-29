Best quarter performance ever at Container Terminal St. Petersburg: 168,500 TEUs, a 7.8% container volumes growth

St. Petersburg, Russia based Container Terminal St. Petersburg (CTSP) between January and March of 2018 handled 168,500 TEUs, which represents a 7-percent growth on the same period a year earlier. The quarter results appeared to be the best ever for CTSP in terms of container traffic.

This March, Container Terminal St. Pb beat its monthly throughput record handling 64 802 TEUs, which is 15% more than in March 2017. Main customers of CTSP contributed to strong performance results increasing their containerized flows to the terminal.

Handling of import containers in the first quarter increased to 83,400 TEUs, including 19,000 TEUs of reefer containers, and export containers volume reached 85,100 TEUs. So, the share of outbound containers handled at the facility account for 55% while inbound containers – 44.5% of the CTSP total three-month volumes.

Following the 1Q results CTSP retains its market share at 32% among other container terminal operators in the ports of St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga.

In the reporting period, handling of alumina cargo at the terminal leaped by 21.8% year-on-year to 163,000 tonnes.

In January-March, 144 vessels made calls at the container terminal with an average container ship cargo of 1078 TEUs. The share of rail freight shipments was 28% of the total cargo traffic at CTSP.

Source: UCL Holding