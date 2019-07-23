BEST – The coolest terminal in the Med Hutchison Ports

BEST terminal in the Port of Barcelona has recently increased its storage and connection capacity for refrigerated containers, from 1,600 connection points up to 2,750, an increase of 70%, making it one of the terminals with the most connections for refrigerated containers in the whole of the Mediterranean area. In addition to these connection and disconnection services, BEST offers all kinds of related services, such as PTI, cleaning, overhauls, monitoring, etc. Guillermo Belcastro, CEO of Hutchison Ports BEST, stated that “with this increase in the number of connections, BEST has reinforced its position as a hub for refrigerated cargoes, offering the main pharmaceutical and food product shippers all types of cold cargo related services, in addition to maritime connections with main ports of origin/destination”.

BEST currently has 11 Super Post-Panamax quay cranes capable of operating the world’s largest ships, 54 Automated Cranes (ASC), 2 Railway Terminal Cranes (RMG) and 32 Shuttle Carriers to operate the 80 Ha terminal and 1,500 metres of quay with a draft of 16.5 metres. Since its official inauguration in September 2012, BEST continues to set new reference standards for southern European ports: achieving a vessel productivity rate (VOR) of over 220 movements per hour and a sustained average throughput of over 40 movements per hour and per crane (GCR), one of the highest in the world. Hutchison Ports BEST is the first semi-automatic terminal developed by Hutchison Ports Group.

In addition to being the most technologically advanced port project in Spain, the facilities have one of the largest railway terminals within a maritime terminal. Its railway facility has eight mixed gauge tracks (Iberian and UIC), which connect BEST daily with different points in Spain and the South of France.

Hutchison Ports BEST is the first semi-automated terminal in the Hutchison Ports and the most technologically advanced port development project in Spain. It is capable of serving multiple mega-vessels simultaneously and has an eight-track railway facility, the biggest on-dock railway terminal of any port in the Mediterranean, connecting it to traffic coming from and destined for Southern Europe. Hutchison Ports BEST is a member of Hutchison Ports, the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison). Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 51 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia. Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centres, rail services and ship repair facilities.

Source: Hutchison Ports