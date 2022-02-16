Bets on acronyms like BRIC or FAANG rarely last: McGeever

A 24-hour earnings blitz from Facebook owner Meta (FB.O) and Amazon this month showed why market acronyms like “FAANG” capture a evolving world for a while but rarely endure as long-term investment concepts.

From the dot.com bubble-era “TMT” sets of then-diverse telecom, media and tech stocks to the “BRICs” of Brazil, Russia, India and China that captured With economic power shifting in the 2000s, investors are hungry for catchy acronyms.

And they are mostly a gift to, if not an invention of, investment marketing teams.

Practical collections revolve around themes and share traits for a while. But it is above all the timing, the spirit of the times and a bull market.

Alphabet, the FAANG group of tech and internet giants Facebook, Amazon, Apple (AAPL.O), Netflix and Google (GOOGL.O), is at the forefront of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution for over a decade. Their success has made them investment darlings, and then their vast combined market capitalization has fueled itself as passive investors flock there as well.

But eventually cracks appear.

Meta’s fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2 saw its stock market value plunge $230 billion, the largest one-day loss in market capitalization in US history. The next day, Amazon released its earnings and its market value jumped by $190 billion, the biggest increase ever in US history.

Not only could this $420 billion divergence buy you a Pepsi and a McDonald’s – the companies – but it was a reminder that each component of these acronyms has unique characteristics and dynamics that demand that they be taken on their own. merits.

Jim O’Neill, who coined the acronym “BRIC” in 2001 when he was chief economist at Goldman Sachs, points out that the concept was intended – and still is – to shed light on “the changing state of the economy world and the need for change in global governance”.

It was never a thematic investment idea.

“The way it became a popular investing concept was somewhat odd and reflects how many ideas have become thematic investing ideas. But as repeated evidence over time suggests, investing is an activity tricky and requires careful consideration of each market and asset,” says O’Neill. .

BUILDING BRICKS

In the early 2000s, the BRICs were booming, their exports and share of world trade were growing, and capital was flowing. It was the golden age of globalization, the BRICs were capturing the era and investors wanted a piece of it.

In the decade since O’Neill’s first use of the term, MSCI’s “BRIC” stock index has risen nearly 300% in dollar terms, beating the MSCI Emerging Index by 215% and crushing the 9% rise in the S&P 500.

But then things took a turn for the worse. The Russian economy went into free fall for two years in 2014 and Brazil plunged into recession in 2015-2016. Investors withdrew their capital and the intra-BRIC divergence widened.

Over the past decade, the MSCI “BRIC” index is up 5% in dollar terms, virtually a rounding error in the S&P 500’s 232% rise. Russia and Brazil are down 9% and 41%, respectively.

When a rising tide lifts all the boats, the divergence inside the basket is not a problem. But when 50% of the basket is in trouble and exchange rates fall, it is.

Along the same lines, “FAANG” stocks could also lose their mojo after a seemingly untouchable period of success. Since CNBC host and investor Jim Cramer first coined the term in 2013, they’ve gained more than 800%, more than double the Nasdaq and about four times the S&P 500.

The outperformance was strongest after the pandemic, a fertile time for technology: negative real interest rates, low inflation and a rebound in economic activity.

But US growth is now slowing, inflation is at a 40-year high, and the Fed is about to raise interest rates. It’s a pretty challenging environment for the FAANGs collectively, and as Facebook and Amazon’s fourth-quarter results showed, each component is responding to it differently.

As Schroders investment strategist Karim El Nokali puts it, these stocks should trade more on their underlying fundamentals than on thematic momentum.

“The easy money in this trade has been won. Volatility is the name of the game now. If you invest more tightly, you are more exposed,” he said.

He may be right. The FAANGs index is down 9% this year, narrowly outperforming the Nasdaq. But within that, Apple fell just 2.7% while Facebook and Netflix each lost a third of their market value.

Maybe it’s time to change the acronym. Late last year, Cramer suggested “MAAMA,” replacing Netflix with Microsoft (MSFT.O) and using the names of parent companies Facebook and Google.

One for Wall Street trading teams to start marketing?

Source: Reuters (By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sam Holmes)