BHP and EPS welcome world’s first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier for bunkering in Singapore by Shell

BHP yesterday welcomed MV Mt. Tourmaline – world’s first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier – that will transport iron ore between Western Australia and Asia from 2022. BHP has chartered five LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carriers from Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) for five years and awarded the LNG fuel contract to Shell.

On her maiden voyage, the vessel arrived at Jurong Port in Singapore for her first LNG bunkering operation (the process of fuelling ships with LNG) which will take place through the first LNG bunker vessel in Singapore, the FueLNG Bellina. FueLNG, a joint venture between Shell Eastern Petroleum and Keppel Offshore & Marine, operates the bunker vessel.

After LNG bunkering, the 209,000-deadweight tonne vessel will leave for Port Hedland in Western Australia for Iron Ore loading operations.

BHP Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, said: “BHP works with our suppliers to embed innovative and sustainable solutions in our supply chain. This vessel delivers significant improvements to energy efficiency and emissions intensity, as well as reduced overall GHG emissions in our value chain. These achievements demonstrate BHP, EPS and Shell’s shared commitment to social value through innovative emissions reduction initiatives.”

“These LNG-fuelled vessels are expected to reduce GHG emissions intensity by more than 30 per cent on a per voyage basis compared to a conventional fuelled voyage and will contribute towards our 2030 goal to support 40 per cent emissions intensity reduction of BHP-chartered shipping of our products.”

EPS CEO, Cyril Ducau, said: “Today’s historic LNG bunkering is further evidence that the industry’s energy transition is in full swing. These dual-fuel LNG Newcastlemax vessels are a world’s first, but more importantly, they represent a culture shift in shipping and mining. These ships tell both industries that significant carbon emission reduction is available today and necessary to implement, as we work towards net zero solutions. EPS would like to congratulate BHP, FueLNG, MPA, and Shell for being leaders in the decarbonisation movement.”

Mr Chris Ong, Chairman of FueLNG and CEO of Keppel O&M, said, “LNG plays an important part in the clean energy transition. As the leading provider of LNG bunkering in Singapore, FueLNG is well positioned to support the decarbonisation efforts of industry leaders such as BHP and EPS. With the ability to bunker a wide range of vessels, FueLNG is pleased to service the world’s first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier and looks forward to the arrival of the next four vessels in Singapore.”

Source: BHP