BHP and Klaveness Digital to develop a maritime platform for supply chain optimisation

BHP’s Maritime and Supply Chain Excellence team and Klaveness Digital are working together to drive the development of new shipping and logistics platforms to improve the way the industry collaborates and shares scheduling and vessel information.

The concept will enable BHP and its partners to access the same shipping information in real-time, customers on the platform can also see the shipping schedule and calculate impact on their inventory and production.

As a first proof of concept, BHP invited a global steel producer to trial the CargoValue solution developed by Klaveness Digital as a new way of working together. The proof of concept has provided the steel producer with actionable insight into their raw material flow, with real-time updates on unexpected deviations to the schedule, allowing them to better forecast inventory, manage safety buffers and plan production.

“By partnering with Klaveness Digital, we get to explore new ways of delivering value to our customers. The CargoValue solution developed by Klaveness Digital provides a new way to securely share cargo and vessel information with our customers around the globe, changing the way we interact with our clients”

– Rashpal Bhatti Vice President, Maritime and Supply Chain Excellence at BHP.

“We truly believe our partnership with BHP will improve the way industry stakeholders collaborate and share shipping information. Solutions such as CargoValue will enable real-time and contextual collaboration across stakeholders such as suppliers, agents, brokers and other modes of transportation”

– Aleksander Stensby, Managing Director at Klaveness Digital.

Source: Klaveness