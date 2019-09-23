BHP expects to meet iron ore commitments despite Jimblebar maintenance

BHP Group said on Monday it expects to meet all customer commitments on iron ore shipments, despite maintenance at its Jimblebar and Newman mines in Western Australia.

“There has been a minor impact to production at Newman and Jimblebar due to maintenance, however this is not expected to impact outflow from Port Hedland,” the company said in emailed comments.

BHP was commenting after speculation in China last week of problems at its Jimblebar ore handing plant and reclaimer facilities, as well as port maintenance, fanned supply concerns.

