BHP first quarter iron ore output flat

BHP Group Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, said on Thursday its first-quarter iron ore output was unchanged from a year earlier, as a planned maintenance at a key port hurt volumes.

The company’s iron ore output was 69 million tonnes for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The Anglo-Australian miner maintained its fiscal 2020 iron ore production forecast of 273 million to 286 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)