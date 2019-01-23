BHP keeps fiscal 2018-19 met coal production guidance on track with 10.27 mil mt in Oct-Dec

BHP’s Australian metallurgical coal production stood at 10.27 million mt in the October-December period , which is up 6% year on year and down 1% from the July-September quarter, and its fiscal 2018-2019 (July-June) production guidance remains on track, the company said Tuesday in its quarterly operations report.

“At Queensland Coal, increased production was supported by record production at South Walker Creek and higher wash-plant throughput at Poitrel following the purchase of the Red Mountain processing facility,” BHP said.

“This increase was partially offset by the scheduled longwall move at Broadmeadow which was successfully completed during the quarter,” it added.

Production at South Walker Creek was 1.64 million mt for the three months, up 7% year on year and 9% quarter on quarter. And, Poitrel’s was 942,000 mt, having risen 22% from the year before but fallen 15% from the September quarter, it said.

BHP’s metallurgical coal production comes via its Queensland Coal operation which comprises the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance and BHP Mitsui Coal assets in the state’s Bowen Basin.

BMA is Australia’s largest coal producer and supplier of seaborne metallurgical coal. It operates seven Bowen Basin mines including Goonyella Riverside, Broadmeadow, Daunia, Peak Downs, Saraji, Blackwater and Caval Ridge, and operates the Hay Point Coal Terminal. BMC owns and operates two open-cut metallurgical coal mines, South Walker Creek and Poitrel.

BHP COO Arnoud Balhuizen talks about changes in the iron ore and met coal markets, the impact of China’s environmental push on raw materials and the company’s outlook on demand growth in Asia.

Watch now

J.P.Morgan said in a research note Tuesday that the December quarter production was marginally below its forecast of 10.9 million mt. RBC Capital Markets had a similar expectation of 11 million mt, analyst Paul Hissey said.

BHP is expecting metallurgical coal production of 43 million mt-46 million mt for fiscal 2018-2019, with the volumes weighted towards the second half, it said.

The December result means BHP produced 21 million mt in the first half of the fiscal year. So, it’ll need to produce 22 million mt-25 million mt in the second half in order to hit the guidance range.

The company saw an average price of $179.82/mt in the second half of 2018, which is up 9% year on year and down 5% from H1. For hard coking coal it achieved $197.86/mt, also up 9% year on year, and down 4% from January-June. Weak coking coal averaged $134.12/mt, up 11% year on year and down 6% from H1, BHP said.

Source: Platts