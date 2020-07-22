BHP lifts Australian iron ore shipments as prices soar

Mining giant BHP has reported its biggest-ever quarterly output of iron ore from its Western Australian mines, while its oil and gas division fell short of expectations due to the impact of coronavirus crisis wiping out demand.

The nation’s top miner on Tuesday revealed it had shipped 76 million tonnes of the steelmaking commodity from its operations in the Pilbara region during the three months to June 30, up from 71 million tonnes a year earlier.

BHP said overall iron ore output for the year rose 4 per cent to 281 million tonnes, adding that it expected to produce between 276 million tonnes and 286 million of iron ore in the 2021 financial year.

It comes as the price of iron ore has repeatedly defied predictions that it is overdue for a fall and this year has passed $US100 a tonne on the back of stronger-than-expected demand from Chinese steelmakers as well as weakening output from rival exporters such as Brazil’s Vale. Robust iron ore prices have provided bumper profits for Australia’s three biggest miners. The production and sales of iron ore, Australia’s most valuable export commodity, are considered pivotal to the strength of the federal budget and the national economy.

The miner’s production figures released on Tuesday, however, showed a weaker performance in its oil and gas business, with petroleum production declining 10 per cent to 109 million barrels of oil equivalent, falling short of the company’s forecasts of 110 million barrels.

BHP said the volumes were marginally below guidance as a result of weaker than expected gas demand due the impact of COVID-19.

Chief executive Mike Henry said BHP has delivered a strong operational performance in the 2020 financial year with record production across multiple operations and an improved cost base.

“This performance, achieved in the face of COVID-19 and other challenges, is a result of the outstanding effort of our people and the support of our communities, governments, customers and suppliers,” Mr Henry said.

“Our diversified portfolio and high quality assets, together with our strong balance sheet, make us resilient to the ongoing uncertainty in the markets for our commodities. We expect to continue to generate solid cash flow through the cycle and we remain confident in the outlook for demand for our products over the medium to long-term.”

