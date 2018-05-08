BHP says no return for quarterly coking coal contract

The traditional quarterly pricing system for coking coal is dead and buried, according to the world’s biggest miner of the steelmaking ingredient, BHP Billiton.

Miners and steelmakers traditionally met every three months to negotiate the price for premium hard coking coal, but that system broke down during the past two years on the back of sudden supply curtailments that sent prices soaring for the coking coal cargoes that were sold on spot markets.

A pivotal moment came in May 2017 when Nippon Steel, a major consumer of coking coal, flagged plans to trial a new system where coking coal prices were set according to the average spot price over the past three months.

A year on from that trial, BHP president of marketing and supply Arnoud Balhuizen said there was now widespread agreement that quarterly contract prices were a thing of the past.

“There is no way that will go back to quarterly pricing and everybody has accepted it and I don’t think you will hear much of it, because it is just business as usual which is great,” he told The Australian Financial Review in Melbourne on Monday.

The comments come 11 months after Mr Balhuizen said steelmakers were becoming “more open” to abandoning quarterly fixed prices in the wake of Nippon Steel’s “trial”.

“The relationships [between miners and steelmakers] are actually much better than 10 years ago because the price is the price,” he said.

BHP and Mitsubishi are the world’s biggest suppliers of seaborne coking coal, with their network of jointly owned mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin largely responsible for Australia’s 60 per cent share of the global coking coal export market.

Markets maturing

The coking coal sector’s increased reliance on spot pricing is a positive for BHP, which has long advocated for transparent, daily market pricing systems rather than long-term contract prices.

BHP led similar reforms in the iron ore sector almost 10 years ago, and Mr Balhuizen said coking coal pricing systems had been slower to mature, particularly in terms of differentiating between types and qualities of coal.

But he said BHP was working with the major commodity exchanges to help develop market pricing, including for derivatives like futures.

“Financial markets are starting to become much more mature in iron ore, [coking] coal is a little bit behind that, and therefore you still see pricing differentials are a little less mature and less transparent than in iron ore. We continue to work hard in [coking] coal as well with the [Singapore Exchange] to get further transparency for us to be able to price those differentials out and to really get the best price for our resources,” he said.

“While we are concentrating ourselves on the physical business, in order to help create liquidity in that market we will transact on the futures market as well because we think it is important that those tools get developed.”

Recent reform of the Chinese steel sector has had mills in the middle kingdom operate at higher rates of efficiency (or utilisation) and generate much higher profit margins than they typically have during the past decade.

Those trends, combined with a greater focus on environmentalism, has had Chinese steel mills pursue higher-quality iron ore and coking coal, and price premiums for the higher-quality commodities have expanded at the expense of lower-quality iron ore and coal.

A vigorous debate has since unfolded over whether the pricing trends are cyclical or structural, and writing for BHP’s Prospects blog, Mr Balhuizen said he believed the trends were mostly structural, meaning price premiums for high-grade commodities would probably be closer to those seen in 2017 than in the years before the reform of the steel sector.

“We estimate about two-thirds of the lift in Chinese steelmaking utilisation rates and margins since the introduction of supply side reform will be sustained in the long run,” he said.

“We consider this shift to have profound implication for steelmaking raw materials.”

Anglo American, Peabody Energy, Yancoal, Whitehaven and Glencore also export various types of coking coal from Australia.

Iron ore was fetching $US66.28 per tonne on Monday, while premium hard coking coal was at $US179.50 per tonne.

Source: Australian Financial Review