BHP’s third-quarter iron ore output rises 3%

Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX on Thursday reported a 3% rise in its third-quarter iron ore output as continued ramp-up of its South Flank mine and improved operational efficiencies in Pilbara helped offset wet weather impact.

The world’s largest listed miner said iron ore production from mines it operates in Western Australia on a 100% basis was 68.1 million tonnes (Mt) during the three months ended March 31, compared with 66.2 Mt produced a year earlier.

That compares with a consensus estimate of 69.8 Mt according to Morgan Stanley.

