Bidding Announcement of 25864t Bulk Carrier “HE TAI TONG 2”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Seller), we have decided to hold a public bidding on www.shipbid.net from 16:00 to 16:30 (Beijing Time) on November 22nd, 2024.

1. Bidding Object:

MV“HE TAI TONG 2”, Bulk Carrier;

PoR: Xiamen, China;

Class: CCS;

Trading Area: A1+A2;

LOA: 164.60m; MLB: 24.60m; MLD: 13.10m;

GT/NT: 15936/8924;

DWCC: 25864t @ 9.60m draft;

Cargo Hold No.:4H/4H; Capacity: 31862.54m³;

M/E: 6UEC33LSII, 1 set x 3400kW@215r/min;

Built Time: October 26th, 2021;

Builder: DALIAN SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CHANGXINGDAO SHIPYARD CO.,LTD.

Note: Note: The ship is in the service and is CSAD classed vessel for domestic trade.

(All the information and data refer to the Vessel provided in this Announcement, Special Provisions as well as the attachments are for reference only.)

2. Bidding Rules:

2.1 This bidding will be held with a reserved price. If the highest price offered by the bidder is lower than the reserved price, the auction will be deemed as invalid. No one has the preemptive right to the transfer of Vessel.

2.2 The starting price is RMB 59.50 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB 6.2 million (or USD 0.9million). Bid increment is a multiple of RMB 0.02 million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Bidding Cycle from 16:25 on the bidding date (Beijing Time) after the bidding officially starts. And the countdown timer will be automatically refreshed to 5 minutes once a new bidding price offered during the Extended Bidding Period.

2.4 The time of this bidding activity shall be subject to Beijing time (unless otherwise expressly stated).

3. Registration requirements:

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 2-3 days in advance in order to avoid any issues resulting in missing the auction). No registration will be accepted after the 16:00 (Beijing Time) of the bidding date. After successful registration, the bidders shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions, attachments and relevant agreements.

3.2 Any natural persons with full civil capacity in China and corporation or organization in and outside the People’s Republic of China with legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.3 The bidder shall not subject to or affected by any sanction, embargoes, freezing provisions, prohibitions or other restriction relating to trading, doing business, investment, exporting, financing or making assets available (or other activities similar to or connected with any of the foregoing) imposed by law or regulation of the United Nations, the People’s Republic of China, United States of America and European Union against any state, natural or legal person, body or entity(When registration for bidding, the bidders shall provide supporting documents as required by bidding company, and supply additional evidence after bidding as required by the Seller and bidding company).

3.4 The bidders shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

(1) For domestic bidders:

● 营业执照扫描件（加盖公章）

● 法定代表人身份证扫描件（加盖公章）

● 经办人身份证扫描件及授权委托书（如有，需加盖公章）

●《参拍承诺书》（详见附件）

● 竞拍保证金付款凭证

(2) For overseas bidders:

● Certificate of Incorporation

● Articles of Incorporation

● Copy of Director’s Passport

● Undertaking for Bidding (please check the Supplement)

● Bank slip of bidding deposit

4. Inspection of the Object:

Inspection is to be determined, please contact with the bidding company for details. Intended bidders who have lodged the bidding deposit may inspect the Vessel within the stipulated time. All the expenses, risks and responsibilities of the inspectors during the process shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Seller shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Vessel, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the vessel certificates and the vessel condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Vessel for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) RMB Acct:

● Beneficiary:浙江拍船网航运交易股份有限公司

● Account No.: 3420020010120100378739

● Beneficiary Bank:浙商银行舟山分行

(2) USD Acct:

● Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

● Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, P.R.China

● Account No.: 3420020011420100032130

● SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): ZJCBCN2N

● Beneficiary Bank: China Zheshang Bank

● Beneficiary Bank Address: No.88,Lv Dao Road, Dinghai Dist., Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Prov., P.R. China

6. Contacts:

Ms. Wen: +86 18058087023 / 0580-2038333

Ms. Lin: +86 13646696072/ 0580-2038333

E-mail: [email protected]

Website：https://www.shipbid.net:89/52i7

Source: Shipbid