Bidding Announcement of 32331t Bulk Carrier “HUA SHENG DA”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online (www.shipbid.net) from 15:00 to 15:30 (Beijing time) on March 25th, 2025.

1. Bidding Object:

MV “HUA SHENG DA”, Bulk Carrier;

PoR: Yangpu, China;

Class: CCS;

Trading Area: offshore;

LOA: 179.90m; MLB: 26.00m; MLD: 14.80m;

DWCC: 32331t @ 10.45m draft;

Cargo Hold: 4; Capacity: 42598.5m3;

Light ship displacement: 6910.50t;

GRT: 20117; NRT: 11265;

M/E: DAIHATSU 8DKM-36, 4400kW@600rpm x 1 set;

Built: January 29th, 2015;

Builder: Zhejiang Hongxin Shipbuilding Co., Ltd;

Remarks: The renewal survey has been freshly passed in November, 2024.

All the information and data refer to the bidding object provided in this Announcement as well as the attachments are for reference only. If there is any discrepancy, the class certificates, trading certificates and actual condition shall prevail.

2.Bidding rules:

2.1 This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If there is only one bidder participating in the bidding, the bidder will be automatically determined as the buyers after the bidding period. If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Vessel will be carried out by auction. No one has the preemptive right to the transfer of the Vessel.

2.2 The starting price is RMB 48.16 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB 4.8 million (or US $0.66 million); Bid increment is a multiple of RMB 0.02 million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 15:25 March 25th, 2025 (Beijing Time) after the bidding officially starts, and then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4 If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY when applying for the bidding, it will be automatically converted as part of purchase deposit after the bidding. If the Buyers pay the deposit in US dollars, Buyers shall pay another RMB 4.8 million separately to the bidding company’s designated CNY account within 3 banking days upon the completion of the bidding. The bidding company shall return the US deposit fully back to the Buyers within 3 banking days after the receipt of the CNY deposit.

2.5 The time of this auction is subject to Beijing time (unless otherwise stipulated).

3.Registration requirements:

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends on March 25th, 2025 (Beijing time) before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 3-5 banking days in advance in order to avoid any issues resulting in missing the auction). No registration will be accepted after the deadline. After successful registration, the bidder shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions and relevant agreements.

3.2 Any natural persons with full civil capacity in China and corporation or organization in and outside the People’s Republic of China with full capacity for civil conduct and legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.3 The bidder shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

(1) For domestic bidders:

●营业执照扫描件（加盖公章）

●法定代表人身份证扫描件（加盖公章）

●经办人身份证扫描件及授权委托书（如有，需加盖公章）

●《参拍承诺书》

●竞拍保证金付款凭证

(2) For overseas bidders:

●Certificate of Incorporation certified as true copy by the director

●Articles of Incorporation

●Copy of Director’s Passport

●Undertaking for Bidding

●Bank slip of bidding deposit

4.Inspection of the Vessel:

Inspection place is to be determined (according to specific voyage and port arrangement, and we will issue the notice in advance if possible), please confirm with the bidding company for details. Potential bidders can inspect the Vessel within the stipulated time. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Vessel, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the vessel certificates and the vessel condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Vessel for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) RMB Acct.:

●户名：浙江拍船网航运交易股份有限公司

●账号：3420020010120100378739

●银行：浙商银行舟山分行

●附言：华盛达

(2) USD Acct.:

●Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

●Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R. China

●Account No.: 3420 0200 1142 0100 0321 30

●SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): ZJCBCN2N

●Beneficiary Bank: China Zheshang Bank

●Beneficiary Bank Address: No.88, Lv Dao Road, Dinghai Dist., Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Prov., P.R. China

●Remittance Reference: HUA SHENG DA

6.Contacts:

Ms. Chen: +86 18058087026/0580-2038358；

Mr. Zhou: +86 18058087036/0580-2038882；

Email address: [email protected]

Website：https://www.shipbid.net:89/cbuz

Source: Shipbid