Bidding Announcement of 4460t Oil Tanker “SHUN PING 19”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online (www.shipbid.net) from 10:00 to 10:30 (Beijing Time) on June 12th, 2024.

1.Bidding Object

“SHUN PING 19”, Oil Tanker (flash point ≤ 60°C);

Port of Registry: Zhoushan; Class: ZC;

Navigation Area: Coastal;

LOA: 95.60m; MLB: 15.80m; MLD: 7.50m;

DWCC: 4460t;

Full load draft: 5.950m;

GT: 2994; NT: 1676;

M/E: Ningbo C.S.I GN6320ZC14B, 1618kW@600rpm x 1 set;

Built Date: December 9th, 2022;

Builder: Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

(All the information and data refer to the Ship provided in this Announcement, Special Provisions as well as the attachments are for reference only.)

2.Bidding rules

2.1 This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If only one bidder is collected, the bidder shall be identified as the Buyers; If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the ship will be carried out by auction. There is no right of first refusal in this auction.

2.2 Starting Price: RMB 35,800,000; Bidding deposit: RMB 3500,000 or USD 490,000; Bid Increment: a multiple of RMB 20,000.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 10:25, June 12th, 2024 (Beijing Time) after the bidding officially starts. And then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4 If the Buyer pays the deposit in CNY during participation in the bidding, the deposit will automatically be converted into the purchase deposit under the Sale and Purchase Contract or Memorandum of Agreement (or MOA) upon the conclusion of the bidding. If the Buyer pays the bidding deposit in US dollars (USD) during participation in the bidding, the Buyer shall, within 2 working days after the conclusion of the bidding, sign the Ship Export Agency Agreement with our designated agency company and the deposited USD will automatically be converted into the purchase deposit under the Sale and Purchase Contract or Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

2.5 The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time.

3. Registration Requirements

3.1From the date of this announcement to June 12th, 2024 (Beijing time) before the start of bidding (subject to the arrival of the deposit and the completion of registration and obtaining the bidding number plate on the platform, it is recommended that the deposit be paid and the registration be completed 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid problems that may lead to the missing of the bidding), and no registration will be made after the deadline. After successful registration (subject to obtaining the bidding number plate), the Bidders shall be deemed to be fully aware of, accept and comply with the contents of this Announcement, the Bidding Rules, the Special Provisions and the relevant attachments.

3.2 Any corporation or organization with full capacity for civil conduct and legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.3 The bidders shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

3.3.1 For domestic bidders：

●Certificate of Incorporation certified as true copy by the director

●Articles of Incorporation

●Copy of Director’s Passport

●Undertaking for Bidding

3.3.2 For overseas bidders：

●Certificate of Incorporation

●Articles of Incorporation

●Copy of Director’s Passport

●Undertaking for Bidding

●Bank Slip of Bidding Deposit

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Ship

Dinghai Luotou Shipyard, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang province.Viewing time: From the date of this announcement until June 11th, 2024 (working days). Please contact our company in advance for details.Potential bidders can inspect the Ship within the stipulated time. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Ship, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the ship certificates and the ship condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Ship for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company

(1) RMB Acct：

●Beneficiary：舟山易舸船舶拍卖有限公司

●Account No：3309040160000372900

●Beneficiary Bank：杭州银行舟山分行

(2)USA Acct：

●Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

●Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R.China

●Account No. : 3309040160000036851

●SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): HZCBCN2H

●Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Hangzhou Co., Ltd, Zhoushan Branch

●Beneficiary Bank Address: No.619, Dingshen Road, Ganghang Building B Zone, Zhoushan city, Zhejiang Prov. P.R. China

●Remittance Reference：SHUN PING 19

6. Contacts:

Mr Wang：+86 13705809227/0580-2038882；

Ms Liu：+86 18058087039/0580-2038358；

E-mail：[email protected]

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/wluw

