Bidding Announcement of 56830DWT Bulk Carrier “DAYANG ORIENT”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have decided to hold a public bidding on www.shipbid.net from 16:00 to 16:30 (Beijing Time) on 18th April 2024.

1. Bidding Object:

MV“DAYANG ORIENT”

IMO: 9491252;.com

Type: Bulk Carrier;

Class: BV;

Flag: Liberia; PoR: Monrovia;

LOA: 189.99m; MLB: 32.26m; MLD: 18.00m;

56830DWT on 12.80m draft;

GRT: 33044; NRT:19231;

5H/5H; Grain Capacity: 71,634.09m3;

M/E: DOOSAN MAN B&W 6S50MC-C*1 set, 9480kW@127rpm;

Generators: DAIHATSU 5DK-20*3 sets, 660kW@900rpm (Fabricated by Anqing CSSC Diesel Engine Co. Ltd);

Cranes: 4 sets 28mx30t, with grab;

BWTS: fitted (Manufacturer: Weihai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.);

Built Time: September 15th, 2011;

Builder: Jiangdong Shipyard of China Changjiang Shipping Group;

Remarks: All the information and data refer to the Ship provided in this Announcement, Special Provisions as well as the attachments are for reference only.

2. Bidding Rules:

2.1 This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If there are less than two bidders participating in the bidding, the auction will be deemed as invalid after the expiration of the announcement period; if there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Ship will be carried out by auction. No one has the preemptive right to the transfer of Ship.

2.2 The starting price is USD10.5 million, and the bidding deposit is USD1.05 million (or RMB7.56 million). Bid increment is a multiple of USD 0.02 million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 16:25 on the bidding date (Beijing Time) after the bidding officially starts. And then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4 The bidding deposits of the unsuccessful bidders shall be returned within 2 working days after the bidding without interests.

2.5 The Buyers who paid bidding deposit in CNY shall remit USD1.05 million within Three (3) working days after signing Auction Confirmation. The bidding company shall return the CNY deposit fully back to the Buyers within 1 working day after the receipt of the USD deposit without interest.

2.6 The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time (unless otherwise expressly stated).

3. Registration requirements:

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 2-3 days in advance in order to avoid any issues resulting in missing the auction). No registration will be accepted after the 16:00 (Beijing Time) on 18th April 2024. After successful registration, the bidder shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions, attachments and relevant agreements.

3.2 Any corporation or organization in and outside the Peoples Republic of China with full capacity for civil conduct and legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.3 The bidder shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

(1) For domestic bidders:

● 营业执照扫描件（加盖公章）

● 法定代表人身份证扫描件（加盖公章）

● 经办人身份证扫描件及授权委托书（如有，需加盖公章）

●《参拍承诺书》（文本向我司领取）

● 竞拍保证金付款凭证

(2) For overseas bidders:

● Certificate of Incorporation

● Articles of Incorporation

● Copy of Director’s Passport

● Undertaking for Bidding

● Bank slip of bidding deposit

4. Inspection of the Object:

Inspection is to be determined, please confirm with the bidding company for details. Potential bidders can inspect the Vessel within the stipulated time. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Vessel, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the vessel certificates and the vessel condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Vessel for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) USD Acct:

● Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

● Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R. China

● Account No.: 3309040160000036851

● SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): HZCBCN2HXXX

● Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Hangzhou Co, Ltd. Zhoushan

● Beneficiary Bank Address: No.619, Dingshen Road, Ganghang building B zone Zhoushan city, Zhejiang Prov. PR China

● Remittance Reference: DAYANG ORIENT

(2) RMB Acct:

● Beneficiary: 浙江拍船网航运交易股份有限公司

● Account No.: 3309040160000036844

● Beneficiary Bank: 杭州银行舟山分行

6. Contacts:

Ms. Wen: +86 18058087023/ 0580-2038333

Mr. Gao: +86 18058087033/ 0580-2038333

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/u7s0

Source: Shipbid