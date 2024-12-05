Bidding Announcement of 9180BHP AHTS “HUA SHUN”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Seller), we have decided to hold a public bidding on www.shipbid.net from 16:00 to 16:30 (Beijing Time) on December 18th,2024.

1. Bidding Object:

“HUA SHUN”;

Type: AHTS;

IMO: 8407577;

Flag: Liberia;

Class: DNV;

Class Notation: 1A1 supply vessel Tug E0 SF;

Trading Area: Unrestricted;

LOA: 65.00m; MLB: 14.50m; MLD: 7.40m;

GT/NT: 1558/467;

LDT: 1492.5t;

DWT: 2000t @ 6.32m draft;

M/E: Wartsila Vasa Diesel, 4590BHP x 2 sets;

A/E: CAT 340-6 x 2 sets;

Shaft Generator: MPM 500-21 x 2 ets;

Emergency Generator: ULSTEIN 90 TV-A x 1 set;

Propeller: CPP Propellers;

Bollard Pull: 102.4 Tons;

Tow Line: 1000m x 64mm;

Year Built: June 12th, 1985;

Builder: Serkoder Mek, Verstad A/S.

(All the information and data refer to the Vessel provided in this Announcement, Special Provisions as well as the attachments are for reference only.)

2. Bidding Rules:

2.1 This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If there is only one bidder participating in the bidding, the potential Buyer of the Vessel will be confirmed automatically after the bidding period; If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential Buyer of the Vessel will be carried out by bidding. No one has the preemptive right to the transfer of Vessel.

2.2 After the expiry of the announcement period, if no qualified bidders are solicited, the disclosure of information will be extended, and the period will be extended in accordance with a cycle of 5 working days without changing the conditions of the listing, or the auction will be re-organised at another time of the parties’ choosing after mutual deliberation, until the interested parties are solicited.

2.3 The starting price is USD 0.4million, and the bidding deposit is USD 0.04million (or RMB 0.3million). Bid increment is a multiple of USD 5000.

2.4 The bidding time will enter into Extension Bidding Cycle from 16:25 on the bidding date (Beijing Time) after the bidding officially starts. And the countdown timer will be automatically refreshed to 5 minutes once a new bidding price offered during the Extended Bidding Period.

2.5 If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY, the Buyers shall remit USD 0.04million within THREE (3) Banking Days after signing Auction Confirmation. The bidding company shall return the CNY deposit fully back to the Buyers within TWO (2) Banking Days after the receipt of the USD deposit.

2.6 The time of this bidding activity shall be subject to Beijing time (unless otherwise expressly stated).

2.7 The term ‘banking days’ of this bidding activity refers to banking days (not Saturdays or Sundays) in China and Hong Kong.

3. Registration requirements:

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 3-5 days in advance in order to avoid any issues resulting in missing the auction). No registration will be accepted after the 16:00 (Beijing Time) of the bidding date. After successful registration, the bidders shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions, attachments and relevant agreements.

3.2 This bidding is open to any company or organization who is duly incorporated and in good standing and registers successfully in accordance with this Announcement.

3.3 Bidders must ensure that they are not subject to any sanctions, embargoes, freezes, prohibitions or other restrictions imposed by the United Nations, the People’s Republic of China, the United States of America and the European Union laws and regulations relating to trade, conduct of business, investment, export, financing (or other activities similar or related to any of the foregoing), and that they have the ability to pay for and receive foreign exchange in USD dollars.(Bidders are required to provide relevant explanations or supporting materials as reasonably required during the bidding process or after the transaction, and to complete a KYC approval.).

3.4 The bidders shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

(1) For domestic bidders:

● 营业执照扫描件（加盖公章）

● 法定代表人身份证扫描件（加盖公章）

● 经办人身份证扫描件及授权委托书（如有，需加盖公章）

●《参拍承诺书》（详见附件）

● 竞拍保证金付款凭证

(2) For overseas bidders:

● Certificate of Incorporation

● Articles of Incorporation

● Copy of Director’s Passport

● Undertaking for Bidding (please check the Supplement)

● Bank slip of bidding deposit

4. Inspection of the Object:

Inspection is to be determined, please confirm with the bidding company for details. Intended bidders who have lodged the bidding deposit may inspect the Vessel within the stipulated time. All the expenses, risks and responsibilities of the inspectors during the process shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Seller shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Vessel, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the vessel certificates and the vessel condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Vessel for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) RMB Acct:

● Beneficiary: 浙江拍船网航运交易股份有限公司

● Account No.: 3420 0200 1012 0100 3787 39

● Beneficiary Bank: 浙商银行舟山分行

(2) USD Acct:

● Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

●Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center No.555 Wengshan Road Lincheng, Zhoushan City, Zhejing, P.R.China

● Account No.: 3420 0200 1142 0100 0321 30

● SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): ZJCBCN2N

● Beneficiary Bank: China Zheshang Bank

●Beneficiary Bank Address: No.88,Lv Dao Road, Dinghai Dist., Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Prov., P.R. China

6. Contacts:

Ms. Pan: +86 13606589339/0574-87243887

Ms. Lin: +86 13646696072/ 0580-2038333

E-mail: [email protected]

Website：https://www.shipbid.net:89/g55e

Source: Shipbid