Bidding Announcement of Bulk Carrier ”MING ZHOU 25”
Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online without a reserved price at 10:00 (Beijing Time) on August 16th, 2023.
1. Bidding Object:
Name: Ming Zhou 25, Bulk Carrier;
PoR: Ningbo, China;
Class: Domestic CCS;
Trading Area: Offshore A1+A2;
LOA: 180.00m; MLB: 30.50m; MLD: 15.80m;
GRT/NRT: 23277/13035; Light Displacement: 6729t;
DWCC: 42025t @ 11.206m draft;
M/E: SULZER 6RTA52, 6230kW x 1 set;
Built: August 28th, 1990;
Builder: OSHIMA SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD, JAPAN;
(Data and relevant information provided in this announcement are for reference only)
2. Starting price is RMB13.59 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB1.5 million.
Account of Bidding Deposit：
●Beneficiary: 浙江产权交易所有限公司船舶交易分中心
●Account No.: 571905357610827
●Beneficiary Bank: 招商银行杭州分行营业部
3. Date of Registration and Inspection:
From now on until 17:00 (Beijing Time) on August 15th, 2023. And the inspection date will be notified separately.
4. For other detailed information, please log in https://www.zjpse.com/, http://www.shipbid.net/.
5. Property Rights Trading Institution
1) Zhejiang Property & Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.
Address: 18/F, Building 4, Wangjiang International Center, No.332 Wangjiang East Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou.
2) Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd. (Ship Trade Center)
Address: 6/F, Bulk Commodity Trading Center, No. 555 Wengshan Road, Lincheng, Zhoushan.
6. Transferor: Ningbo Marine Company Limited
Address: Building 1, Bei’an Wealth Center, Jiangbei District, Ningbo.
Contacts: Mr. Hong, +86 0574-87659240
7. Contacts:
Mr. Zhou: +86 18058087036 / 0580-2038333
Mr. Chen: +86 18058087030 / 0580-2027516
Ms. He: +86 13989847287 / 0571-87297331
Supervisory Phone No.: +86 0580-8236367
Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/o6p9
Source: Shipbid