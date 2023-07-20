Bidding Announcement of Bulk Carrier ”MING ZHOU 25”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online without a reserved price at 10:00 (Beijing Time) on August 16th, 2023.

1. Bidding Object:

Name: Ming Zhou 25, Bulk Carrier;

PoR: Ningbo, China;

Class: Domestic CCS;

Trading Area: Offshore A1+A2;

LOA: 180.00m; MLB: 30.50m; MLD: 15.80m;

GRT/NRT: 23277/13035; Light Displacement: 6729t;

DWCC: 42025t @ 11.206m draft;

M/E: SULZER 6RTA52, 6230kW x 1 set;

Built: August 28th, 1990;

Builder: OSHIMA SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD, JAPAN;

(Data and relevant information provided in this announcement are for reference only)

2. Starting price is RMB13.59 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB1.5 million.

Account of Bidding Deposit：

●Beneficiary: 浙江产权交易所有限公司船舶交易分中心

●Account No.: 571905357610827

●Beneficiary Bank: 招商银行杭州分行营业部

3. Date of Registration and Inspection:

From now on until 17:00 (Beijing Time) on August 15th, 2023. And the inspection date will be notified separately.

4. For other detailed information, please log in https://www.zjpse.com/, http://www.shipbid.net/.

5. Property Rights Trading Institution

1) Zhejiang Property & Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.

Address: 18/F, Building 4, Wangjiang International Center, No.332 Wangjiang East Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou.

2) Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd. (Ship Trade Center)

Address: 6/F, Bulk Commodity Trading Center, No. 555 Wengshan Road, Lincheng, Zhoushan.

6. Transferor: Ningbo Marine Company Limited

Address: Building 1, Bei’an Wealth Center, Jiangbei District, Ningbo.

Contacts: Mr. Hong, +86 0574-87659240

7. Contacts:

Mr. Zhou: +86 18058087036 / 0580-2038333

Mr. Chen: +86 18058087030 / 0580-2027516

Ms. He: +86 13989847287 / 0571-87297331

Supervisory Phone No.: +86 0580-8236367

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/o6p9

