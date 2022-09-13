Bidding Announcement of Bulk Carrier ”MSXT HERA”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold an online public bidding on www.shipbid.net from 16:00 to 16:30 (Beijing Time) on September 27th, 2022.

1. Bidding Object:

MV “MSXT HERA”, Bulk Carrier; IMO: 9835070; Flag: Republic of the Marshall Islands; Class: ABS; LOA: 229.00m; MLB: 32.26m; MLD: 20.05m; Summer DWT: 81738.1t at Draft 14.52m; GRT: 44153; NRT: 27609; M/E: MAN B&W 6S60ME-C8.2 * 1 set, [email protected] 90.4 r/min; Generators: YANMAR 6EY18ALW * 3 sets, [email protected]/min; Built Time: November 13th, 2018; Builder: Chengxi (Yangzhou) Shipyard Co., Ltd, China (Data above refers to the ship inspection certificates)

Remarks: The ship is under navigation and BWTS has been installed.

2. Bidding Rules:

2.1 The bidding will be held with a reserved price. If there are less than three bidders participating in the bidding, the auction will be deemed as invalid after the expiration of the announcement period. If there are three or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Ship will be carried out by auction. However, if the highest price offered by the bidder is lower than the reserved price, the auction will be deemed as invalid.

2.2 The starting price is USD 27 million, and the bidding deposit is USD 2 million (or RMB 13.4 million). Bid Increment: a multiple of USD 0.05 million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 16:25, September 27th, 2022 after the bidding officially starts. And then the ending time will be refreshed every 5 minutes for each new bidding price offered.

2.4 If the Buyers pay the deposit in US dollars when applying for the bidding, it will be automatically converted as part of purchase deposit after the bidding. If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY, Buyers shall pay another USD 2 million separately to the bidding company’s designated US dollar account within 2 working days upon the completion of the bidding. The bidding company shall return the CNY deposit fully back to the Buyers within 1 working day after the receipt of the US deposit.

3. Registration Requirements:

Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends on September 27th, 2022. (Beijing Time) before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration on the platform and the receipt of the bidding number. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any issues). No registration will be accepted after the deadline. The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time. This auction only accepts legal persons or organizations that exist legally to participate in the auction.

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Ship:

Inspection time is to be determined (according to specific voyage and port arrangement, and we will issue the notice in advance if possible), and please confirm with the bidding company for details.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) USD Acct:

Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Market Co., Ltd.

Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R. China

Account No. : 3309040160000036851

SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): HZCBCN2HZSB

Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Hangzhou Co., Ltd, Zhoushan Branch

Beneficiary Bank Address: No.619, Dingshen Road, Ganghang Building B Zone, Zhoushan city, Zhejiang Prov. P.R. China

Remittance Reference: MSXT HERA

(2) CNY Acct:

Beneficiary: 浙江船舶交易市场有限公司

Account No.: 3309040160000036844

Beneficiary Bank: 杭州银行舟山分行

6. Contacts:

Ms. Chen: +86 18058087026 / 0580-2038889；

Mr. Zhang: +86 18058087022 / 0580-2627109；

E-mail: [email protected]

website：https://www.shipbid.net:89/lm5b

Source: ShipID