Bidding Announcement of Bulk Carrier ”XING XIANG 7”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online (www.shipbid.net) from 14:00 to 14:30 (Beijing Time) on June 28th, 2023.

1. Bidding Object:

MV “XING XIANG 7”, Bulk Carrier;

Trading Area: offshore A1 + A2;

PoR: Zhoushan, China; Class: ZC;

LOA: 97.28m; MLB: 15.80m; MLD: 7.70m;

DWCC: 5290t @ 6.20m draft;

GRT/NRT: 3518/1970; Light weight: 1537.72t;

Cargo hold: 2H/2H with hydraulic folding hatch covers;

M/E: Guangzhou Diesel Engine 8320ZCd-6, 2060kW x 1 set;

Built: November 4th, 2011;

Builder: Ningbo Daxie Development Zone Shipyard;

Note:

1）The subject Vessel, surveyed by ASCS Class, and has been under Bareboat C/P under Sierra Leone Flag with the type of Bulk Carrier and trading within Southeast Asia, China, Japan and South Korea. The next special survey date is December 27th, 2023.

2）The NOx emissions of the main and auxiliary engines meet Tier II standards.

(Data and relevant information provided in this announcement are for reference only)

2. Bidding rules:

2.1 This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If there is only one bidder participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Ship will be confirmed automatically after the bidding period. If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Ship will be carried out by auction.

2.2 The starting price is RMB9.96 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB 1 million (or USD 0.15 million). Bid increment is a multiple of RMB 0.02 million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 14:25 on June 28th, 2023 (Beijing Time) on the bidding day after the bidding officially starts. And then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4 The Buyers shall sign an “Export Agency Agreement” with the designated agency company of the bidding company within 2 working days after the bidding is completed, and the bidding deposit shall automatically be converted into the ship purchase deposit under the MOA.

2.5 The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time (unless otherwise expressly stated).

3. Registration Requirements:

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends before the auction starts on the bidding day (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration on the platform and the receipt of the bidding number. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any issues). No registration will be accepted after the deadline. After successful registration, the bidder shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions and relevant agreements.

3.2 Any natural persons with full civil capacity in China and any corporation or organization in and outside the Peoples Republic of China with legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.3 The bidder shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):.

● Certificate of Incorporation

● Articles of Incorporation

● Copy of Director’s Passport

● Undertaking for Bidding

● Bank slip of bidding deposit

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Vessel:

Inspection place is Zhoushan Jinzhou Shipyard, China, and please confirm with the bidding company for details. Potential bidders can inspect the Vessel within the stipulated time. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Vessel, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the vessel certificates and the vessel condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Vessel for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company(USD Acct) :

●Beneficiary: Ningbo Shipping Exchange Market Co, Ltd.

●Beneficiary Address: Room 702,7th Floor Building 1，No.5 Xing Ye 1st Road Bonded Zone Ningbo City, China

●Account No. : 3309040160000036919

●SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): HZCBCN2H

●Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Hangzhou Co, Ltd. Zhoushan

●Beneficiary Bank Address: No.619, Dingshen Road, Ganghang building B zone Zhoushan city, Zhejiang Prov. PR China

●Remittance Reference: XING XIANG 7

6. Contacts:

Mr. Gao: +86 18058087033/ 0580-2038333

Mr. Chen: +86 18058087030/ 0580-2027516

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/mivy

Source: Shipbid