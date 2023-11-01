Bidding Announcement of Bulk Carrier “ZHE HAI 169”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online without a reserved price at 10:00 (Beijing Time) on November 29th, 2023.

1. Bidding Object:

Name: Zhe Hai 169, Bulk Carrier;

PoR: Shanghai, China;

Class: CCS;

Trading Area: A1+A2+A3;

LOA: 189.99m; MLB: 32.26m; MLD: 18.00m;

GRT/NRT: 32962/19142;

DWT: 56635t @12.80m draft;

M/E: MAN-B&W 6S50MC-C,9480kW x 1 set;

Built: August 22nd, 2011;

Builder: China Shipping Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

(Data and relevant information provided in this announcement are for reference only)

2. Starting price is RMB80.19 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB8.91 million.

Account of Bidding Deposit：

●Beneficiary: 浙江产权交易所有限公司船舶交易分中心

●Account No.: 571905357610827

●Beneficiary Bank: 招商银行杭州分行营业部

3. Date of Registration and Inspection:

From now on until 17:00 (Beijing Time) on November 28th, 2023. And the inspection date will be notified separately.

4.For other detailed information, please log in https://www.zjpse.com, http://www.shipbid.net.

5. Property Rights Trading Institution

1) Zhejiang Property & Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.

Address: 18/F,Building 4,Wangjiang International Center, No.332 Wangjiang East Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou.

2) Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd. (Ship Trade Center)

Address: 6/F, Bulk Commodity Trading Center, No. 555 Wengshan Road, Lincheng, Zhoushan.

6. Transferor: Zhejiang Shipping Group Co., Ltd.

Address: Floor8, Zhejiang Jiaotong Building, No. 303 Wenhui Road, Gongshu District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

Contacts: Mr.Bao +86 0571-87095861

7. Contacts:

Mr. Zhou: +86 18058087036 / 0580-2038333

Mr. Chen: +86 18058087030 / 0580-2027516

Mr. Shen: +86 0571-87710242

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/tpit

Zhejiang Property & Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

October 31st, 2023

Source: Shipbid