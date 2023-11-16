Bidding Announcement of Bulk Carrier “ZHE HAI 365”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online without a reserved price at 10:00 (Beijing Time) on December 14th,2023.

1. Bidding Object:

Name: Zhe Hai 365, Bulk Carrier;

PoR: Hangzhou, China;

Class: CCS;

Trading Area: A1+A2;

LOA: 178.00m; MLB: 27.60m; MLD: 13.90m;

GRT/NRT: 19983/11190;

DWCC: 32748t @ 10.15m draft;

M/E: 6S42MC,5830kW x 1 set;

Built: October 1st, 2007;

Builder: Zhejiang Shipping Group Zhoushan Wuzhou Ship Building & Repairing Co., Ltd.

(Data and relevant information provided in this announcement are for reference only)

2. Starting price is RMB38.79 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB4.31 million.

Account of Bidding Deposit：

●Beneficiary: 浙江产权交易所有限公司船舶交易分中心

●Account No.: 571905357610827

●Beneficiary Bank: 招商银行杭州分行营业部

3. Date of Registration and Inspection:

From now on until 17:00 (Beijing Time) on December 13th,2023. And the inspection date will be notified separately.

4.For other detailed information, please log in https://www.zjpse.com, http://www.shipbid.net

5. Property Rights Trading Institution

1) Zhejiang Property & Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.

Address:18/F,Building 4,Wangjiang International Center, No.332 Wangjiang East Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou.

2) Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd. (Ship Trade Center)

Address: 6/F, Bulk Commodity Trading Center, No. 555 Wengshan Road, Lincheng, Zhoushan.

6. Transferor: Zhejiang Shipping Group Co., Ltd.

Address: Floor 8, Zhejiang Jiaotong Building, No. 303 Wenhui Road, Gongshu District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

Contacts: Mr. Bao +86 0571-87095861

7. Contacts:

Mr. Zhou: +86 18058087036 / 0580-2038333

Mr. Chen: +86 18058087030 / 0580-2027516

Mr. Shen: +86 0571-87710242

Supervisory Phone No.: +86 0580-8236367

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/ncy0

Source: Shipbid