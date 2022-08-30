Bidding Announcement of Chemical / Oil Tanker ”LOCH LOMOND”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers)，we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online（www.shipbid.net）from 16:00 to 16:30 (Beijing Time) on September 21st, 2022.

1. Bidding Object:

MV “LOCH LOMOND”,Chemical / Oil Tanker;

IMO: 9571210;

PoR: Monrovia; Class: CCS;

LOA: 149.79m; MLB: 24.00m; MLD: 12.60m;

Summer DWT: 19098.30t;

Design Draft: 9.35m;

GRT: 12320; NRT: 6056;

Tanker capacity: 21579.28m³

M/E: MAN-B&W 7S35MC-MK7*1 set, [email protected]/min;

Generators: Shanxi Diesel Heavy Industry 6L16/24*2 sets, [email protected]/min; Shanghai Qiyao 6L16/24*1 set, [email protected]/min;

BWTS maker: Wuxi Brightsky Electronic Co.,Ltd; Type: BSKY600;

Built Time: April 26th, 2010;

Builder: Zhejiang Taitong Shipyard Co., Ltd.

Intermediate survey / drydocking survey: August 17th,2022

(Data above refers to the ship inspection certificates)

2. Bidding Rules:

The bidding will be held with a reserved price. If there are less than two bidders participating in the bidding, the auction will be deemed as invalid after the expiration of the announcement period. If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Ship will be carried out by auction. The starting price is USD 7.55 million, and the bidding deposit is USD 0.8 million (or RMB 5.4 million). Bid Increment: a multiple of USD 0.02 million.

If the Buyers pay the deposit in US dollars when applying for the bidding, it will be automatically converted as part of purchase fund after the bidding. If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY, Buyers shall pay another USD 0.8 million separately to the bidding company’s designated US dollar account within 2 working days upon the completion of the bidding. The bidding company shall return the CNY deposit fully back to the Buyers within 1 working day after the receipt of the US deposit.

3. Registration Requirements:

Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends on September 21st, 2022 (Beijing Time) before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any issues). No registration will be accepted after the deadline. The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time. This auction only accepts legal persons or organizations that exist legally to participate in the auction.

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Ship:

Inspection time is to be determined (according to specific voyage and port arrangement, and we will issue the notice in advance if possible) please confirm with the bidding company for details. Potential bidders can inspect the Ship within the stipulated time. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Ship, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the ship certificates and the ship condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Ship for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) USD Acct:

Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Market Co., Ltd.

Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R. China

Account No. : 3309040160000036851

SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): HZCBCN2HZSB

Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Hangzhou Co., Ltd, Zhoushan Branch

Beneficiary Bank Address: No.619, Dingshen Road, Ganghang Building B Zone, Zhoushan city, Zhejiang Prov. P.R. China

Remittance Reference: LOCH LOMOND

(2) CNY Acct:

Beneficiary: 浙江船舶交易市场有限公司

Account No.: 3309040160000036844

Beneficiary Bank:杭州银行舟山分行

6. Contacts:

Mr. Zhou: +86 18058087036 ；

Mrs. Liu: +86 18058087039；

E-mail: [email protected]

Website:https://www.shipbid.net:89/ewda

Source(s): Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Market Co., Ltd., Zhoushan Yi Ge Ship Auction Co., Ltd,Shipbid