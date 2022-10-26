Bidding Announcement of Chemical / Oil Tanker ”TZ GLORY”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers)，we have scheduled to hold a public bidding on www.shipbid.net from 16:00 to 16:30 (Beijing Time) on November 22nd, 2022.

1. Bidding Object:

MT “TZ GLORY”, Chemical / Oil Tanker (IMO II)

IMO: 9576832

Flag: Liberia; Class: ABS

LOA: 142.50m; MLB: 23.00m; MLD: 12.60m

Maximum Deadweight: 18187.5t; Scantling Draft: 9.20m

GRT: 11386; NRT: 5590

Cargo Tanks: 12+2 (single pump in each tank); Total Tanker Capacity: 20299.4m3

M/E: STX MAN B&W 7S35MC-MK7*1 set, [email protected]/min

Generators: 5DK-20e *3 sets, [email protected]/min

Built Time: October 18th, 2022

Builder: ZHEJIANG HONGXIN SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD

(Data above refers to the ship inspection certificates)

Remark: The ship is under navigation with BWTS installed.

2. Bidding Rules:

2.1 It has no reserved price. If there is only one bidder participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the ship will be confirmed automatically after the bidding period. If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the ship will be carried out by auction.

2.2 The starting price is USD 15.8million, and the bidding deposit is USD 1.18million (or RMB 8.2million). Bid Increment: a multiple of USD 0.02million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 16:25, November 22nd, 2022 after the bidding officially starts. And then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4 If the Buyers pay the deposit in US dollars when applying for the bidding, it will be automatically converted as part of purchase fund after the bidding. If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY, the Buyers shall pay another USD 1.18million separately to the bidding company’s designated US dollar account within 2 working days upon the completion of the bidding. The bidding company shall return the CNY deposit fully back to the Buyers within 1 working day after the receipt of the US deposit.

3. Registration Requirements:

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends on November 22nd, 2022 (Beijing Time) before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any issues). No registration will be accepted after the deadline.

3.2 The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time.

3.3 Any corporation or organization outside the People’s Republic of China with full capacity for civil conduct and legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.4 The bidder shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

● Certificate of Incorporation certified as true copy by the director

● Articles of Incorporation

● Copy of Director’s Passport

● Undertaking for Bidding

● Bank slip of bidding deposit

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Vessel:

Inspection time is to be determined (according to specific voyage and port arrangement, and we will issue the notice in advance if possible), please confirm with the bidding company for details. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the ship, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the ship certificates and the ship condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Ship for any reason.

5. Contacts:

Ms. Chen: +86 18058087026/ 0580-2038889;

Ms. Wen: +86 18058087023/ 0580-2038333;

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/6i77

Source: ShipBid