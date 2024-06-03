Bidding Announcement of Multipurpose Cargo Ship “WUJIANG”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online (www.shipbid.net) from 15:00 to 15:30 (Beijing Time) on June 25th, 2024.

1. Bidding Object:

MV “WUJIANG”, Multipurpose Cargo Ship / Tween Decker;

IMO: 9235359;

Flag: Liberia; Class: NK;

LOA: 192.90m; MLB: 27.80m; MLD:15.50m;

Summer DWT: 30530t at Draft 11.20m;

Container Capacity: 1829TEU;

Light Ship: 11534.76t;

GRT: 23132; NRT: 9375;

5H/5H; Grain Capacity: 33773.354m3;

M/E: Dalian Diesel 7S60MC-C* 1 set, 15785kW@105r/min;

Cranes: 100t *2 sets, 50t*2 sets;

Next SS: October, 2028; Next DD: December, 2026;

Built Date: October 28th, 2003;

Builder: Dalian Shipyard Co., Ltd.

Remarks: The ship is in service.

All the information and data refer to the bidding object provided in this Announcement as well as the attachments are for reference only. If there is any discrepancy, the class certificates, trading certificates and actual condition shall prevail.

2. Bidding Rules:

2.1 This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If only one bidder is collected, the bidder shall be identified as the Buyers; If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the ship will be carried out by auction.

2.2 The starting price is USD 7.50million, and the bidding deposit is USD0.75million (or RMB 5.50 million). Bid Increment is a multiple of USD 0.02 million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 15:25, June 25th, 2024 (Beijing Time) after the bidding officially starts. And then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4 If the Buyers pay the deposit in US dollars when applying for the bidding, it will be automatically converted as part of purchase deposit after the bidding. If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY, Buyers shall pay another USD 0.75 million separately to the bidding company’s designated US dollar account within 2 working days upon the completion of the bidding. The bidding company shall return the CNY deposit fully back to the Buyers within 1 working day after the receipt of the US deposit.

2.5 The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time.

3. Registration Requirements:

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 2-3 days in advance in order to avoid any issues resulting in missing the auction). No registration will be accepted after the 15:00 (Beijing Time) on June 25th, 2024. After successful registration, the bidder shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions, attachments and relevant agreements.

3.2 Any corporation or organization with full capacity for civil conduct and legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.3 The bidders shall not subject to or affected by any sanction, embargoes, freezing provisions, prohibitions or other restriction relating to trading, doing business, investment, exporting, financing or making assets available (or other activities similar to or connected with any of the foregoing) imposed by law or regulation of the United Nations, the People’s Republic of China, United States of America and European Union against any state, natural or legal person, body or entity and are capable of making the payments in US Dollars as required under this Agreement (When registration for bidding, the bidders shall provide supporting documents as required by bidding company, and supply additional evidence after bidding as required by the Seller and bidding company.)

3.4 The bidders shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

3.4.1 For domestic bidders

● Copy of Business License sealed with the company chop

● Copy of Legal Person’s ID card sealed with the company chop

● Power of Attorney (if have), and scanning copy of the authorized person’s ID card with the company chop

● Undertaking for Bidding

● Bank slip of bidding deposit

3.4.2 For overseas bidders

● Certificate of Incorporation certified as true copy by the director

● Articles of Incorporation

● Copy of Director’s Passport

● Undertaking for Bidding

● Bank slip of bidding deposit

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Ship:

Inspection time is to be determined (according to specific voyage and port arrangement, and we will issue the notice in advance), and please confirm with the bidding company for details. Potential bidders can inspect the Ship within the stipulated time. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Ship, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the ship certificates and the ship condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Ship for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) USD Acct:

● Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

● Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R. China

● Account No.: 3420020011420100032130

● SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): ZJCBCN2N

● Beneficiary Bank: China Zheshang Bank

● Beneficiary Bank Address: No.88,Lv Dao Road, Dinghai Dist., Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Prov., P.R. China

● Remittance Reference: WUJIANG

(2) RMB Acct:

● Beneficiary: 浙江拍船网航运交易股份有限公司

● Account No.: 3420020010120100378739

● Beneficiary Bank: 浙商银行舟山分行

6. Contacts:

Mr Zhou: +86 18058087036 / 0086-580-2038882；

Ms Ai: +86 18171278469 / 0086-574-87910180；

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/09n3

