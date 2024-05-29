Bidding Announcement of Non-self-propelled grab dredger “LONG BO GONG JIU”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online (www.shipbid.net) from 10:00 to 10:30 (Beijing time) on June 5th, 2024.

1. Bidding Object:

MV “LONG BO GONG JIU”, Non-self-propelled grab dredger;

PoR: Zhoushan, China;

Inspection Authority: ZC;

Trading Area: Sheltered navigation area;

LOA: 57.00m; MLB: 22.00m; MLD: 3.70m;

GRT:1493; NRT: 447;

Light displacement: 1522.19t; Draft: 2.85m;

Built: January 1, 1998;

Builder: Fuji Maritime Industry Co., Ltd., Japan;

Full-revolving crane: Japan SKK-30011GDT-L;

Main crane lifting capacity: 300t, auxiliary crane lifting capacity: 31t;

Crane room winch prime motor: Mitsubishi S12N-MPTA, rated power: 1130HP;

Main generator: Nissan SAA6D125E-2-B , rated power: 232kW;

Parking generator: S4K-T, rated power: 53.7KW;

Other parameters:

11 square light bucket: 1 pcs;

8 square heavy bucket: 1 pcs;

8 square plum flower bucket: 1 pcs;

Positioning pile: 20 meters *2, maximum fixed depth: 19 meters;

Positioning windlass: 4 groups, mooring winch: 4, driven by the auxiliary engine room main generator;

Crane boom length: 37 meters, maximum safe working load: 150 tons.

(Data and relevant information provided in this announcement are for reference only)

2.Bidding rules:

2.1. This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If there is only one bidder participating in the bidding, the bidder will be automatically determined as the buyers after the bidding period. If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Vessel will be carried out by auction. No one has the preemptive right to the transfer of the Vessel.

2.2. The starting price is RMB 9.06 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB 1 million (or US $0.15 million); Bid increment is a multiple of RMB 0.02million.

2.3. The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 10:25 June 5th, 2024 (Beijing Time) after the bidding officially starts, and then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4. The time of this auction is subject to Beijing time (unless otherwise stipulated).

3.Registration requirements:

3.1. Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends on June 5th, 2024 (Beijing time) before the auction starts(subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bid number plate obtained on the platform. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any issues resulting in missing the auction). No registration will be accepted after the deadline. After successful registration, the bidder shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions and relevant agreements.

3.2. Any natural persons with full civil capacity in China and corporation or organization in and outside the People’s Republic of China with full capacity for civil conduct and legally existing may participate in this bidding.

3.3. The bidder shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

(1) For domestic bidders:

●营业执照扫描件（加盖公章）

●法定代表人身份证扫描件（加盖公章）

●经办人身份证扫描件及授权委托书（如有，需加盖公章）

●《参拍承诺书》

(2) For overseas bidders:

●Certificate of Incorporation certified as true copy by the director

●Articles of Incorporation

●Copy of Director’s Passport

●Undertaking for Bidding

●Bank slip of bidding deposit

4.Date and Place for Inspection of the Vessel:

Inspection place is to be determined (according to specific voyage and port arrangement, and we will issue the notice in advance if possible), please confirm with the bidding company for details. Potential bidders can inspect the Vessel within the stipulated time. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. The bidding company and the Sellers shall only be responsible for coordination work. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Vessel, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the vessel certificates and the vessel condition, etc. Potential bidders shall not object to defects, such as the quality, of the Vessel for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

(1) RMB Acct.:

●户名：浙江拍船网航运交易股份有限公司

●账号：3420020010120100378739

●银行：浙商银行舟山分行

(2) USD Acct.:

●Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Co., Ltd.

●Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd,Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R. China

●Account No.: 3420020011420100032130

●SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): ZJCBCN2N

●Beneficiary Bank: China Zheshang Bank

●Beneficiary Bank Address: No.88,Lv Dao Road,Dinghai Dist.,Zhoushan city, Zhejiang Prov.,P.R. China

●Remittance Reference: LONG BO GONG JIU

6.Contacts:

Mr. Zhou: +86 18058087036 /0580-2038882

Mr. Chen: +86 18058087030 / 0580-2027516

Email address: [email protected]

Website: https://www.shipbid.net:89/5n6u

Source: Shipbid